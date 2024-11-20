LG’s Black Friday sale has slashed prices across a huge range of whitegoods

If you've ever moved houses or apartments, chances are you've had to undergo the cumbersome and costly experience that is shopping for new whitegoods. If the time has come for a new washer, dryer or fridge, there's no better opportunity to save on your next whitegoods purchase than during Black Friday sales. The best and most significant discounts on these items typically start from mid-November, making now an ideal time to upgrade your appliances – which should also ensure they’ll arrive well before Christmas and the summer break.

As a company deeply rooted in home appliances since its inception in 1958, LG is synonymous with quality and cutting-edge technology, bringing innovation to whitegoods, TVs, audio, laptops and even air conditioners. And right now, you can save up to 63% off selected LG appliances including washing machines, dryers, vacuums, refrigerators, and more, during the brand's official Black Friday sale. Plus, on Black Friday proper — that's 29 November — there’ll also be a range of exclusive ‘One Day’ deals on select LG appliances.

As with all Black Friday offers, we’d advise acting fast if you want to take advantage — these offers are exclusively available on the LG website and will come to an end on 2 December 2024.

LG 635L Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge (Matte Black Finish): was AU$2,699 now AU$2,399 at LG Electronics US Save AU$300

Ever wanted to see what was inside your fridge without opening it? Now you can with this LG door-in-door fridge's InstaView feature. All you have to do is knock on the glass window panel twice and you'll see exactly what you have inside, all without letting any cool air escape. The fridge also has LG's SpacePlus Ice System, which allows you to have chilled water and three different types of ice on deck at all times. This model also has smart features powered through the LG ThinQ app, so you can do things like remotely adjust your temperature settings anywhere and anytime.

LG 530L Slim French Door Fridge (Stainless Finish): was AU$1,999 now AU$1,799 at LG Electronics US Save AU$200

This 530L French door fridge from LG carries a 10% discount for Black Friday. With a gorgeous stainless steel finish, and 5-star energy rating, this model also packs a stack of smart features (like temperature control) when using the LG ThinQ app. And even though it’s a French model, this fridge has been designed with narrow spaces in mind, measuring only 835mm across so it can fit into smaller alcoves. The fridge also has a 10-year warranty, so you can breathe easily knowing you can rely on it to last. Also available in a Matte Black finish.

LG 14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machine with AI DD: was AU$1,499 now AU$1,199 at LG Electronics US Save AU$300

Upgrade and automate your laundry cycles with this 14kg smart LG washing machine, now discounted by 20% for Black Friday. The machine uses what LG calls "AI DD" technology — aka AI tech that has been applied to control the machine’s washing motions via its Direct Drive Motor — and focuses on factors like fabric care by optimising motions based on weight and type, and intelligent controls, by memorising your previous washing cycles using Auto Arrange. The machine is also incredibly quiet and easy to use, and it features an allergy care cycle that utilises steam to open up fibres and help reduce exposure to common household allergens such as dust mites, pollen allergens and bacteria.