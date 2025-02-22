This new machine claims to be 'the Keurig of ice cream' — here's how it works

2025 is set to be a huge year for ice cream makers. We've already been introduced to the new Ninja Creami Swirl soft serve ice cream maker, as well as ColdSnap, a soft serve competitor that caused a stir at CES 2025 — both enticing innovations for fresh-serve desserts. But when it comes to ice cream, there's always room for more, right?

Enter Frolic, the machine boldly dubbed the "Keurig of ice cream". With such a statement, we're incredibly intrigued and you should be, too. Available for $525 at Frolic, it uses the pod-based system we know and love from coffee brands like Keurig, but this time for ice cream.

Frolic says these ice cream pods are "made with organic, farm-fresh ingredients to create some of the tastiest and healthiest ice cream in the world in 90 seconds flat." We certainly love the sound of fast ice cream.

Frolic Ice Cream Machine: £525 at enjoyfrolic.com The Frolic uses frozen pods to stir up fresh ice cream in just 90 seconds. With each pod sold separately, the Frolic mixes it up with just the push of a button — and while the base flavors are chocolate and vanilla, you can add whatever ingredients you want. The ultimate goal? Turn your own kitchen into an ice cream shop.

Innovating ice cream at home

To use Frolic, you purchase individual 12 fl oz pods, priced at $6.99 each. These pods come in two base flavors; chocolate and vanilla, which are available in standard, vegan, or lite varieties depending on your preference.

Now, here's the kicker about using Frolic pods. You can add whatever ingredients you want to make your own flavors. Frolic sell a few of their own for $3 each — like Candy Donut Hole Bites and Peanut Butter Chips, but it's really up to you what you add.

Whatever you choose, the machine will atomize the ingredients as it blends the ice cream to create these new flavors. Which means you can become an ice cream maker in your own home. After all, the pods are just the base to your ice cream creation.

Using a stainless steel blade and the simple push of a button, the inserted pod becomes ready-to-eat ice cream in just 90 seconds.

When compared with one of Frolic's direct competitors, the Ninja Creami, you don't need to make your recipes from home and freeze them for 24 hours before you can eat them.

Fresh desert in an instant

Each Frolic pod is made up of fresh ingredients from a small dairy farm in Northern Illinois. But what makes their ice cream so different?

Well, Frolic says the secret behind it is in the ice crystals, that are 20x smaller than what you'd find in traditional ice cream. And so, you get a smoother texture and taste. After the pods are mixed at the farm, they're flash frozen before they're shipped.

And when we delved into the nutritional information on Frolic's site, we learned that the Classic Vanilla is made up of 11 ingredients, whilst Classic Chocolate is 12. And it's in these ingredients that Frolic says you'll get "less fat and sugar than most supermarket brands."

So, if you're looking to get seriously into ice cream making at home, the Frolic offers a new innovative way to make it happen. But, until we get our hands on one, we'll reserve our judgment (and tastebuds) for a full review.