Dewalt Black Friday deals are here — save up to 60% on power tools right now

If you’re in the market for top Dewalt power tools, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up some great deals. We’ve seen some incredible discounts of up to 60% off cordless tools.

For instance, this DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Power Tool Combo Kit is now $139 from $239 at Amazon. While this DEWALT 20V MAX Jig Saw is now $99 from $205 at Amazon .

That’s just over half price — saving you serious cash. So if you want to make DIY jobs a breeze, check out these hot Black Friday deals right now.

Dewalt 20V MAX Jig Saw, (tool only): was $205 now $99 at Amazon If you want to cut tough materials to precision, this cordless jig saw is a great deal. Equipped with a variable-speed trigger, this provides up to 3,000 strokes per minute to easily adjust speeds during cutting. It also has a 4-position orbital action for wood cutting, and keyless blade change to easily swap them over.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver: was $159 now $99 at Amazon If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.

Dewalt 20V MAX Circular Saw (tool only): was $159 now $99 at Amazon At almost 40% off, this is an impressive discount. With its 5150 RPM motor, this has the power to cut through challenging materials with ease. It also has a 6 ½ inch carbide-tipped blade, and 0-50 degree bevel capacity for bevel cuts. Surprisingly lightweight to handle, making DIY a breeze.