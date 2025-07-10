Huge DeWalt sale — save up to 52% on must-have power tools with these 7 Prime Day sales
Workbench-worthy deals
DeWalt is one of the most trusted DIY brands out there, and if your workbench is in need of an upgrade, these power tool deals are not to be missed.
I've been searching this year's top Prime Day deals all week, and DeWalt does not disappoint when it comes to savings. Ending tomorrow, these deals cut up to 52% off drill drives, hand saws, and power tool kits.
Perhaps the most impressive saving is a $106 saving on the 20V MAX Jig Saw, down to $99 at Amazon. Looking for a whole set? The Dewalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill Kit is down from $349 now $236 this Prime Day.
Quick links
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- Dewalt 20V MAX Jig Saw: was $205 now $99
- Dewalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw: was $159 now $99
- Dewalt 20V MAX Circular Saw (tool only): was $159 now $99
- Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Power Tool Kit: was $159 now $99
- Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit: was $259 now $149
- Dewalt Drywall Screw Gun: was $239 now $190
- Dewalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill Kit: was $349 now $236
Dewalt power tool deals
If you want to cut tough materials to precision, this cordless jig saw is a great deal. Equipped with a variable-speed trigger, this provides up to 3,000 strokes per minute to easily adjust speeds during cutting. It also has a 4-position orbital action for wood cutting, and keyless blade change to easily swap them over.
If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.
If you fancy a bit of carpentry, this saw is a great deal. With a powerful 3,000 strokes per minute, this comes with a variable speed trigger, and 4-position, blade clamp for flush cutting.
At almost 40% off, this is an impressive discount. With its 5150 RPM motor, this has the power to cut through challenging materials with ease. It also has a 6 ½ inch carbide-tipped blade, and 0-50 degree bevel capacity for bevel cuts. Surprisingly lightweight to handle, making DIY a breeze.
At almost 50% off, this tool kit has the essentials you need. This includes the cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver, and 1/4-inch Impact Driver. Both deliver 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability, and two speeds ensure you get optimum performance. It also comes with a one-handed hex chuck, LED light ring and an easy to handle ergonomic grip.
The Drywall Screw Gun offers high-power for those tricky metal fastening applications. It offers a Versa-Clutch torque adjustment system, which allows dialing in the proper torque required to drive fasteners without breaking your materials. The two-finger trigger offers increased comfort, too.
The Drywall Hammer Drill Kit includes DeWalt's most powerful 20V Max hammer drill. Designed to offer maneuverability and top control, it features a 3-speed transmission and will optimize runtime by automatically shutting down if motion is excessive.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.