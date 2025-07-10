Huge DeWalt sale — save up to 52% on must-have power tools with these 7 Prime Day sales

DeWalt is one of the most trusted DIY brands out there, and if your workbench is in need of an upgrade, these power tool deals are not to be missed.

I've been searching this year's top Prime Day deals all week, and DeWalt does not disappoint when it comes to savings. Ending tomorrow, these deals cut up to 52% off drill drives, hand saws, and power tool kits.

Perhaps the most impressive saving is a $106 saving on the 20V MAX Jig Saw, down to $99 at Amazon. Looking for a whole set? The Dewalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Hammer Drill Kit is down from $349 now $236 this Prime Day.

Dewalt power tool deals

Dewalt 20V MAX Jig Saw, (tool only): was $205 now $99 at Amazon If you want to cut tough materials to precision, this cordless jig saw is a great deal. Equipped with a variable-speed trigger, this provides up to 3,000 strokes per minute to easily adjust speeds during cutting. It also has a 4-position orbital action for wood cutting, and keyless blade change to easily swap them over.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver: was $159 now $99 at Amazon If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.

Dewalt 20V MAX Circular Saw (tool only): was $159 now $99 at Amazon At almost 40% off, this is an impressive discount. With its 5150 RPM motor, this has the power to cut through challenging materials with ease. It also has a 6 ½ inch carbide-tipped blade, and 0-50 degree bevel capacity for bevel cuts. Surprisingly lightweight to handle, making DIY a breeze.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Power Tool Combo Kit: was $259 now $149 at Amazon At almost 50% off, this tool kit has the essentials you need. This includes the cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver, and 1/4-inch Impact Driver. Both deliver 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability, and two speeds ensure you get optimum performance. It also comes with a one-handed hex chuck, LED light ring and an easy to handle ergonomic grip.