Going on vacation? Experts share 9 tips for keeping your garden thriving while you’re away

When you have a holiday on the horizon but have spent the year caring for your yard, it can be heart-wrenching to think about leaving your garden unattended for a week or two. However, rather than worrying about the state of your yard while you’re away, you can take a few steps before you depart.

With the help of gardener experts, we’ve gathered some smart tips on preparing your yard before you go on vacation to ensure you won’t be faced with a yard that’s gone to rack and ruin while you’re away. And then, once you return, instead of donning your best gardening gloves even before you unpack your suitcase, you can extend the holiday vibe and spend some time relaxing outside.

Here are 9 expert tips on how to keep your yard thriving while you’re on vacation.

1. Harvest fruits and vegetables

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you grow your own fruit and vegetables, you’ll need to check what’s ready to be harvested a few days before you depart. “It’s always a good idea to harvest any ripe fruits or vegetables before you leave to prevent them from rotting or going to seed while you’re away,” says Evan Torchio, CEO at Tree Menders .

Apart from harvesting any ripe crops, ensure you pick other nearly ripe fruits and vegetables, which are likely to ‘go over’ while you are on vacation. “This will prevent them from rotting or becoming overripe, which can attract unwanted pests,” says Gene Caballero, co-founder at Greenpal .

2. Move containers into the shade

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have container plants that are in full sun, you might be wise to reposition them while you're away. “This simple step,” says Caballero, “helps minimize water loss and protects them from the harsh sun.”

Shady conditions will help the soil stay moist for longer and will provide much-needed water for your plants. Container plants also have the challenge that the soil dries out much quicker than that in the ground. Torchio suggests grouping your containers in a cool, sheltered spot before you leave, which will work particularly well for plants that love the shade. A shady wall will do while also protecting your plants from the elements.

3. Water wisely before you leave

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Overwatering can be a bigger problem than underwatering, as the roots of plants can start to rot, so don’t be too overzealous with your watering schedule.

The length of your vacation will impact your pre-holiday watering routine. If you are going away for a few days, Torchio says, “A thorough watering before you leave is often sufficient. However, if it’s a particularly hot, dry period, consider asking a neighbor to check on your plants and give them a quick drink if needed.”

While they are doing you a favor, it’s a good opportunity to invite them to pick any ripe fruit and vegetables. They’ll be able to enjoy your crops and it will prevent them from going to waste.

4. Be smart with watering

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don’t want to rely on manual watering, Caballero suggests setting up a soaker hose coupled with a smart sprinkler system to take care of your lawn and plants. “This setup ensures deep watering that reaches the roots, which is important during hot periods, and the timer can be adjusted to water in the early morning to further reduce evaporation.”

Shane Dyer, CEO at Irrigreen , suggests that upgrading to a ’smarter’ sprinkler system is the best way to prepare for your summer vacation. “Unlike traditional systems that simply schedule watering times, smart systems can adjust watering patterns based on local weather data, ensuring your lawn gets the right amount of water at the right time.”

Apart from promoting a resilient lawn, it can save on water bills and be controlled from an app, so even when you’re away you can monitor everything remotely.

If a smart sprinkler system isn’t for you, you could set up a timer switch on a sprinkler or drip hose.

5. Mulch your beds

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Besides moving your container pots into the shade to reduce moisture loss, another way to protect your plants is to cover the soil with mulch. Anastasia Borisevich, plant expert at Plantum , says, “Mulching the topsoil with a layer of tree bark will help retain moisture.”

In addition to adding moisture and suppressing weeds, mulch also looks attractive and gives a pleasant finish to a flower bed.

6. Cut back and deadhead

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While your main concern will be keeping your yard hydrated while you’re away, there are a few jobs you should do to ‘tidy up’ before you go.

Grab your best pruning shears and wander around your yard. Deadhead any flowers that have gone over. Apart from making the plant look more attractive, it focuses energy on producing more blooms, rather than seed.

However, there’s no need to despair if time runs out. When perennials set seed, the seed heads can look stunning and will be a tempting meal for birds and wildlife. But whatever you do, avoid making these 7 mistakes everyone makes when deadheading plants .

7. Take care of your lawn

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re going on vacation for a week, your lawn won’t need much maintenance before you go, as according to Scotts , grass grows slower in the heat. It suggests giving your lawn a mow the day before you depart and setting a sprinkler to come on four days after that. You could also feed your grass once you return.

You’ll need to plan if you’re away for two weeks, with Scotts suggesting lowering the blade on your mower a notch before giving it a cut the day before you depart. Then, once you return, raise the mower two notches before you give it a mow.

Watering can be a bit trickier, as Scotts recommends a lawn needs 1-1.5 inches of water a week to stay green. This is where a smart sprinkler, mentioned above, can come in handy.

8. Prepare for pests

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean pests take a holiday, too! In fact, you could come home to find they’ve had a party in your veg patch while you’ve been away.

Take a look around your yard before your trip and put in place some preventative measures to deter pests from taking over. Check under the leaves of vegetable foliage and remove eggs and pests where possible. If powdery mildew is an issue, Joe Lamp, founder at Joe Gardener , suggests spraying the leaves with a mixture of two parts water to one part milk before you leave. It’s worked on my zucchini!

He also suggests applying copper fungicide around tomatoes to prevent fungus issues and using floating covers over plants, creating a physical barrier to prevent pests from laying eggs. However, ensure that light, air, and moisture can still reach the plants.

9. Check the weather forecast

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although the weather forecast tends to change, it’s a good idea to get an indication of what to expect while you’re away. With this knowledge, you can prepare and set up systems that reflect the expected conditions.

If the forecast is rainy, you’ll be able to ease up on watering, which will reduce the risk of your plants becoming overwatered. If high winds are expected, you can secure any plants that might be at risk.