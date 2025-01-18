How to clean gardening gloves and make them last longer

Even the best gardening gloves need a good clean after tackling muddy soil, plant debris, or garden chemical. Whether you're tending to plants you can grow indoors or getting out to prune plants for the best spring growth, proper cleaning and maintenance of your gardening gloves will significantly extend their life.

Different gardening gloves require different care — from cotton and synthetic fibers to rubber and leather, each material needs a specific cleaning approach to maintain its protective qualities. Regular cleaning of your gardening gloves becomes even more important when you consider they might have encountered infected plants or harmful substances.

Plus, well-maintained gardening gloves are more comfortable to wear and provide better protection for your hands. Let's explore how to properly clean and maintain each type of gardening glove.

1. Cleaning cotton and synthetic gloves (Image: © Tom's Guide) For fabric gloves, start by rinsing off loose soil under running water while wearing them. You can then either machine wash them on a regular cycle with cold water or hand wash them with regular detergent. Place them in a mesh bag if machine washing, and always air dry to prevent shrinkage.

2. Maintaining rubber gloves (Image: © Tom's Guide) Rubber gloves require special attention, especially if used with chemicals. Rinse them thoroughly while wearing them, then wash with dish soap or a mild detergent. For stubborn stains, use a soft-bristled brush. Always rinse both inside and out, then hang by the fingertips to prevent water pooling.

3. Caring for leather gloves (Image: © Tom's Guide) Leather needs gentle treatment. First, brush off dry soil with a soft brush. Clean with saddle soap using circular motions, then wipe with a damp cloth. Once dry, condition with linseed oil or leather conditioner to keep the material supple.

4. Store your gloves properly (Image: © Tom's Guide) Ensure your gloves are completely dry before storing to prevent mildew. Clip pairs together and hang them where air can circulate. For leather gloves, keep them away from direct sunlight and heat.

