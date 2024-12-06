This $10 gadget just fixed my least favorite thing about my espresso machine

Whether you’ve got one of the best coffee makers or best espresso machines, you’ll no doubt know that filling up the water tank can be a hated chore. Some machines are smart enough to warn you when their water level gets low, but others will leave you high and dry if your water tank runs out mid-flow. So when I stumbled across a TikTok hack that shows this easy way of keeping your espresso machine topped up, I immediately placed an Amazon order.

For me, re-filling my espresso machine requires pulling my Breville out from against the wall and lifting out its water tank. When re-inserting it, I need to reach into a blind spot underneath my kitchen cabinets, which can often lead to spills. Unfortunately though, it's a necessity that you can’t avoid. But, there is a simple hack that’ll change all that. Over on TikTok, I stumbled across this very quick video showing off a pretty simple, but game-changing product.

User @conversingcoffee shows off this black silicone funnel to their over four thousand followers, but what is it? Well, it's crafted to fit perfectly atop a coffee or espresso machine, eliminating the need to pull your machine away from the wall or cupboard that it’s tucked neatly away under. To use it, you simply pour in the water into the funnel and it'll carry it over the top of the machine and into the water tank. All without having to move your machine. Genius.

The quick access funnel is made of black silicone and boasts a universal fit across espresso machines and coffee machines with a water tank in the bank. But it is especially compatible with Breville, Nespresso, Rocket, and many more. The price to solve all your espresso water refill needs? Just $9.99 at Amazon.

I tried it out: here’s what I thought

(Image credit: Future)

It felt only right to give this handy piece of kit a try myself - and I was impressed for many reasons. Firstly, how easily it fits underneath the cabinets above it. It’s always been a real pain to drag my espresso machine out from where it so comfortably sits to fill it up time and time again. With this, you don’t have to.

Secondly, how the contours and legs fit snugly on top of the machine. It would be even worse if the funnel started leaking all over the machine and worktops, but with this item, you can safely refill with water without having to move the machine or tidy up. Made out of silicone, it’s also super easy to clean, and bendable to store away in even the smallest of spots in your drawers. Although I must confess, since I started using it, I've not moved the funnel from the top of my Breville Barista Touch.

(Image credit: Future)

The verdict

While it's not an essential piece of additional kit to have for my espresso machine, the time and effort it saves me is priceless - or $10, it seems. At the end of the day, anything that makes life that little bit easier is great, and now me and my partner don't fight over whose turn it is to fill up the espresso machine!

