How to use your new air fryer — 7 essential tips for beginners

Air fryers have revolutionized home cooking with their ability to produce crispy, delicious food using minimal oil and time.

You might have found the best air fryer for your space, but getting the most out of it takes more than simply plugging it in. If you've just unboxed your new appliance you're in for a treat — however there's a learning curve to mastering this kitchen game-changer.

While air fryers are fundamentally simple to use, knowing a few insider tips can make all the difference. I've spent countless hours experimenting with mine and have learned some valuable lessons along the way.

From avoiding common beginner mistakes to maximizing efficiency, these seven essential tips will help you get the most out of your air fryer from day one.

1. Choose the right size for your needs (Image: © Ninja) Before you even start cooking, make sure you've selected an air fryer that fits your lifestyle. While it might be tempting to go small to save counter space, an undersized air fryer will force you to cook in multiple batches, negating the time-saving benefits. For a household of 2-3 people, a small air fryer with a 3.8L basket will do the trick. For larger families, a bigger model like the Ninja Foodie Max Dual hits the sweet spot. Remember that air fryers need adequate clearance for ventilation, so measure your counter space and ensure you have proper electrical outlets nearby before purchasing.

2. Don't overcrowd the basket (Image: © Future) Air fryers work by circulating super-heated air around food to create a crispy exterior. When you overcrowd the basket, you block this airflow, resulting in unevenly cooked, sometimes soggy food. The air needs room to circulate around each piece for proper cooking. As a rule of thumb, try to leave about 1/2 inch of space between items. For foods like french fries or vegetable pieces, fill the basket no more than halfway and give them a good shake halfway through cooking. For larger items like chicken breasts or pork chops, arrange them in a single layer without touching. If you're preparing a larger quantity, it's always better to cook in batches than to pile everything in at once.

3. Shake or flip for even cooking (Image: © Future) Even with proper spacing, many foods benefit from movement during the cooking process. This simple step ensures even browning and crispy results on all sides. Set a timer for the halfway point when cooking items like fries, tater tots, chicken nuggets, or sprouts. Then pull out the basket and give it a good shake to redistribute the food. For larger items like chicken wings or fish fillets, use tongs to flip each piece over. Certain air fryers will remind you to shake with a beep, like several Phillips or Russel Hobbs models, but for most models, you'll need to remember this step yourself. The extra effort is worth it for evenly crispy results every time.

4. Use just enough oil — but not too much (Image: © Tom's Guide) The beauty of air fryers is that they require significantly less oil than traditional frying, but that doesn't mean no oil at all. A light coating of oil helps food brown and crisp properly. The key word is light — about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon per pound of food is typically sufficient. Using too much oil can cause smoking and actually make your food less crispy as it will start to fry rather than "air fry." Invest in an oil spray like Frylight rather than pouring oil directly onto food. This allows for even, light coverage that's perfect for air frying. High smoke-point oils like avocado, grapeseed or light olive oil work best, especially at higher temperatures.

5. Adjust your recipies (Image: © Ninja) You don’t need to rely solely on air fryer-specific recipes — most conventional oven recipes can be easily adapted with a few small tweaks. Air fryers cook food faster and more efficiently, so it's best to lower the temperature slightly and keep a close eye on cooking time. Start by making small adjustments, then check your food a little earlier than the original recipe suggests. With time and practice, you’ll get a feel for how your air fryer handles different ingredients and portion sizes. Trust your instincts, experiment, and don't be afraid to make changes — adapting recipes is part of the fun.

6. Invest in some basic accessories (Image: © Tom's Guide) A few well-chosen accessories can seriously level up your air frying, from helping with cleanup to expanding what you can cook. But not all add-ons are created equal.



I learned this the hard way after buying a set of cheap silicone baskets from Amazon. They fit fine, but the material would overheat and regularly set off my smoke alarm mid-cook. Lesson learned: quality matters. Stick to the basics such as a rack, liners, or heat-safe tongs — and make sure anything you buy fits your model and doesn’t block airflow. A Avoid anything that might touch the heating element or restrict circulation. The right accessories make cooking easier, cleaner and safer, without risking damage to your appliance.

7. Clean at least once a week (Image: © Future) Regular cleaning is key to keeping your air fryer running smoothly and extending its lifespan. Once your air fryer has cooled down, remove the basket and drawer and wash them with warm, soapy water. Wipe down the interior with a damp cloth, and don’t forget to give the heating element a quick check. It’s one of the most commonly overlooked areas, but it’s also where grease tends to splatter and build up, which can lead to smoke or reduced performance. If you use your air fryer frequently, aim to give it a deeper clean once a week. Soak the removable parts in hot, soapy water to loosen any stuck-on residue, and use a soft-bristled brush to get into tricky corners. Just avoid metal utensils or abrasive scrubbers — they can easily damage the non-stick coating and shorten the life of your appliance. Keeping up with this simple routine makes a big difference in how well your air fryer performs, and how long it lasts.

