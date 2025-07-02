11 top summer vegetables to grow in July — there’s still time to enjoy a homegrown crop

The summer is now in full swing, and although I have started to harvest my broad beans and zucchini, there is still a golden window left to sow and grow many other vegetables and herbs.

With plenty of long, warm days to look forward to and an abundance of daylight hours, there’s still time to plant a kitchen garden in July to enjoy the long-lasting benefits right through to the end of summer, autumn and beyond.

Here are 11 vegetables and herbs you can grow right now.

1. Lettuce and salad leaves

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lettuce is a classic summer crop, beloved for its crisp, refreshing leaves that brighten up any meal. Now is an ideal time to sow varieties that will provide you with a steady supply of salad leaves for lunches, dinners, outdoor grills, and everything in between.

Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, recommends growing ‘Salad Bowl’ and ‘Little Gem’, which are varieties suited to summer sowing. “They grow quickly and tolerate the warmer weather better than some other types,” he says.

Top tip

One key tip for growing lettuce now is to provide partial shade, especially during the hottest part of the day. Palapramand says this prevents bolting, which causes the plants to become bitter.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also enjoy a continuous harvest by sowing lettuce every two weeks, and look forward to keeping your salad bowl full well into autumn.

2. Pak choi and arugula

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

These greens are fast growers, often ready to harvest in just 30 to 45 days

For gardeners looking to sow something other than the common lettuce, Palphramand recommends pak choi and arugula, which thrive in the warmth of summer and can be enjoyed during late summer and autumn.

“These greens are fast growers, often ready to harvest in just 30 to 45 days,” says Palphramand. “They are excellent for stir-fries, salads, and soups, offering a peppery, fresh flavour that complements many dishes,” he adds.

I’m a particular fan of arugula for its peppery taste and eat it as a green salad, while I also add it into my go-to summer salmon quiche.

3. Turnips

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Turnips are a real multitasker, offering both edible roots and leafy greens, with nothing going to waste.

Palphramand says, “When sown now, turnips mature as the weather cools, which tends to improve their flavour, making them sweeter and less bitter.”

They typically take between 6 and 10 weeks to reach harvest size, so if you sow them in early July, you can expect fresh turnips on your plate by early autumn.

What’s more Palphramand adds that turnips grow well in most soils and require minimal care, making them an ideal crop for both experienced and novice gardeners.

Felco Pruning Shears (F 6): was $65 now $59 at Amazon This Felco bypass pruner is perfect for medium-sized hands and comes with a comfortable ergonomic handle. It has a sturdy design, yet is lightweight and gives a consistent performance. What's more, this pruner is given a 5-star rating in our best pruning shears buying guide.

4. Dwarf French beans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If space is limited and you don’t have a large backyard to grow vegetables, you can still grow your own if you have a small patio garden or balcony.

Dwarf French beans make an excellent choice and can be sown directly into the ground or planted in containers and placed on a sunny balcony, making them ideal for compact spaces.

Palphramand says you can expect Dwarf French beans to produce a steady harvest from late summer into early autumn, and that they are perfect for eating fresh, steaming, or adding to casseroles and salads.

Top tip

I enjoy Dwarf French beans slightly steamed and cooked in garlic with some freshly grated lemon rind.

5. Carrots

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You’ll have to get your skates on if you want to grow carrots, but you’ve still got a chance to plant late-season crops, such as ‘Nantes’ or ‘Amsterdam Forcing’.

However, Palphramand says there is an advantage of growing carrots at this time, “Sowing carrots later in the year often helps avoid the main carrot fly season, reducing the risk of damage to your crop.”

What’s more, he adds, “These varieties tend to produce sweet, tender roots that are perfect for roasting, steaming, or eating raw.”

Top tip

Carrots prefer loose, well-drained soil and benefit from regular watering during dry spells.

6. Beetroot

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can harvest baby beetroot leaves early for salads or wait for the roots to mature in late summer

This brightly-colored root vegetable is another crop that thrives when sown in the summer months. Apart from enjoying your beetroot harvest, the leaves will add vibrant color to your vegetable plot.

The seeds can be planted in the ground or in containers, with multi-colored varieties to choose from, creating an array of colors.

“Beetroot grows well in a range of soils and is relatively low maintenance, making it ideal for those new to gardening,” says Palphramand, and adds, “You can harvest baby beetroot leaves early for salads or wait for the roots to mature in late summer. Their natural sweetness intensifies as the weather cools, making them a delicious autumn vegetable.”

7. Spinach and Swiss chard

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Perpetual spinach (a type of Swiss chard) and Swiss chard are resilient, easy-to-grow greens that can be sown in July for a steady supply of leaves into autumn and even winter.

Palphramand says, “These crops tolerate cooler temperatures and can be harvested as baby leaves or mature plants. Both are packed with nutrients and versatile in the kitchen, suitable for salads, sautés, and soups.”

Top tip

I’m a big fan of baby spinach and enjoy it in salads, mixed and tossed with roasted pine nuts. You can also partly substitute it with basil for a delicious pesto.

8. Radishes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Radishes are the ideal crop to grow for impatient gardeners. Palphramand says, “Radishes are one of the quickest crops to grow over summer, with some varieties ready to harvest in as little as three weeks.”

And because they give fast results, he adds, “This makes them a perfect crop for children and new gardeners who want quick and satisfying results.”

Radishes grow well in containers or garden beds and can be harvested continuously with successive sowings.

9. Kale and cabbage

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can start to plant vegetables in July for a winter harvest. Palphramand suggests sowing kale and cabbage, choosing varieties like ‘Fizz’ and ‘Nero di Toscana’ kale, and cabbages such as ‘Sweetie’ and spring cabbage.

If the plants can get established now, they will be ready to be enjoyed during the colder months, when you’re looking to eat steamed vegetables rather than salads.

10. Peas

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

These peas provide sweet, crunchy pods that are delicious fresh or cooked

It’s not too late to sow peas in July for a late-season crop, but don’t dally. Palphramand says that mangetout and sugar snap peas are particularly reliable varieties for planting now.

“These peas provide sweet, crunchy pods that are delicious fresh or cooked,” he says, adding, “Sowing peas now allows you to enjoy their fresh taste well into autumn before the colder weather sets in.”

Top tip

If you don’t eat the peas freshly picked, they can be frozen and cooked in a hearty pea and ham soup later in the year.

11. Herbs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are plenty of herbs that will thrive if sown right now. Basil, coriander, dill, and parsley can all be sown in pots or directly into the ground. There’s nothing better than cutting freshly grown herbs and adding them to your dishes for extra flavor and aroma.

Palphramand recommends regularly harvesting your herbs to encourage bushier growth, and I can vouch for that!