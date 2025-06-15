9 colorful plants you can grow quickly for summer flowering

Being a gardener means constantly planning ahead and counting backwards, in addition to all the little daily tasks.

The most organized among us will remember to prepare soil and sow seeds months before they plan to enjoy their bounty — but sometimes time just slips away from us. While you never want to rush the growing process, there are options for gardeners who’ve waited a little longer than planned to get started on summer flowering. One of the best and simplest is simply to plant fast-growing species.

Many plants can take several months to establish and mature, with some species not flowering or fruiting until their second or third year.

These varieties can be worthy candidates for your garden and reward you heavily for your efforts, but they are not going to bring quick results. Instead, if you’re in a time crunch and looking to add quick color to your garden, seek out plants that hit maturity in a matter of weeks.

Even when growing from seed, their quick maturing should enable you to enjoy their blooms during this same summer. In the event of a later first frost, you could still have months of enjoyment ahead of you.

Here are nine picks for quick and colorful results.

1. Zinnias

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 50 - 90 days

Suitable zones: 2 - 11

With their multi-layered petals and vibrant colors, zinnias are more than just a last minute back-up: they’re a beloved favorite of gardeners all over the world.

Suitable for growing zones 2 through 11, zinnias are quick to mature and easy to maintain. Some varieties may be faster to flower than others, but all should reach bloom within 90 days and as early as 50 days.

There are plentiful colors to choose from, making them an easy addition to nearly any summer garden. Make sure you plant the seeds in nutrient-rich and well-draining soil, in an area with full sun for best results. Deadheading the spent flowers can even encourage another wave of blooms in late summer.

2. Morning glory

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 50 - 90 days

Suitable zones: 2 - 11

If you prefer sleek, structural flowers over fluffy-petalled blooms, consider planting a late crop of morning glory.

This low-maintenance plant features elegant, trumpet-shaped flowers in the summer months, which get their name from their tendency to open in the morning and close in the afternoon.

Available in many colors, including a striking true blue, morning glory is a vining plant that has large heart-shaped leaves, making it a great option for covering a trellis or wall.

You will need to give it a structure to weave itself along, but otherwise it will thrive in full sun and can handle growing zones 2 through 11. Ensure the soil is well-draining and could be greeted with colorful flowers within eight weeks.

3. Marigolds

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 50 - 90 days

Suitable zones: 2 - 11

With a similar growing period and hardiness to different growing zones, marigolds are another compelling option for gardeners all over the U.S.

While there are varieties with blooms in less traditional shades, marigolds are most known for their bold yellow and orange flowers that add vibrancy to any garden. Not only will most marigolds bloom reliably and profusely, but they are also a very useful companion plant and will deter common pests from nearby species.

If you’re looking to protect a vegetable garden and add color, you can achieve both by simply planting some marigolds. This is a shorter plant that is well-suited to borders, preferring full sun and well-draining soil.

4. Russian sage

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 70 - 100 days

Suitable zones: 3 - 9

For a slightly more unusual yet no less appealing choice, consider Russian sage. This shrub has a similar appearance to lavender, thanks to its long spikes of purple flowers that emerge from mid-summer and last into early fall.

It’s also sometimes mistaken for catmint, although Russian sage is larger and always flowers in shades of purple and blue. The foliage is long and silvery green in color, creating an attractive sculptural look.

If you are planting individual shrubs, prepare to add support for its growth as it can reach several feet in a growing season; if you plant several plants together, they will support each other. Russian sage is not just striking, but also has a pleasant herbal aroma that lends itself for being used in potpourri.

5. Nasturtium

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 50 - 60 days

Suitable zones: 2 - 11

With one of the shortest maturing periods of just 50-60 days, nasturtium should be top of the list for any gardener who’s behind on their summer planting.

Nasturtiums are incredibly versatile, able to grow in zones 2 through 11 and thrive in containers, plant beds, and hanging baskets. They grow best in slightly dry soil and full sun, making them a popular choice for anyone who lives in regions with hot, dry summers.

Their saturated colors also win them many fans amongst gardeners — you can choose between warm reds and yellows, or opt for classic jewel tones.

Nasturtiums only grow 1-2 feet in all directions, so they are well suited to filling out gaps in the garden. Alternatively, you can plant many seeds in a row to create a strip of color.

6. Cosmos

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 50 - 60 days

Suitable zones: 2 - 11

If you’re a fan of daisies but want something a little more colorful for your garden, then you can’t go wrong with cosmos. This plant is youthful and exuberant, with its flutter of colorful petals around a bright yellow center.

The stalks are slender and the foliage feathery and delicate, allowing the flowers to steal all the focus. You can find varieties in a whole rainbow of hues and some will even reach several feet in height, if you’re looking to create a more dramatic swathe of color.

Cosmos grow especially quickly, flowering in under two months, plus they are suitable for zones 2 through 11. They don’t need especially nutrient-rich soil, but will flower best when planted in full sun and in soil that is well-draining.

7. Canna lily

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 40 - 60 days

Suitable zones: 8 - 11

For gardeners whose taste skews more bold and striking, then the canna lily is a great option for summer planting.

The blooms themselves are sculptural in shape and come in tropical shades like fuschia, coral, and tangerine, crowning stems that can reach up to five feet tall.

Canna lilies are a great way to add a colorful accent to an existing planting scheme, perhaps by planting them in a container, but you can also put them in flower beds and see them thrive.

Unfortunately, this species does not like colder weather and therefore is only really suitable for growing in regions 8 - 11, but gardeners in those zones will be rewarded quickly with statement flowers that will last for weeks at a time.

8. Sunspot sunflower

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Growing time length: 65 - 80 days

Suitable zones: 2 - 10

Sunflowers are a staple of the summer, but they can require a few months to reach their full height. If you don’t have the time to grow the regular variety, consider the dwarf variety sunspot.

This plant caps out at about three feet high but still features the large, deep brown seedheads surrounded by lots of sunshine yellow petals that make the sunflower so iconic.

As with the larger varieties, sunspot sunflowers grow on single stems and can still require additional support at their shorter height, due to their top-heavy shape. Other than staking, they are a low maintenance variety that can thrive in zones 2 through 10 and should flower within three months.

Their shorter height can also make them a more practical choice for gardens where you don’t want to block off your eyeline but still want to enjoy those cheerful blooms.

9. Partridge pea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing time length: 60 - 70 days

Suitable zones: 3 - 9

Less flashy and well-known than some of the other flowers on this list, partridge pea offers a lovely way to add gentle color to a garden in approximately two months.

Shrub-like in shape, the plant has feathery foliage and forms sprays of yellow flowers along its branches each summer. These blooms are somewhat diminutive and blousy, with a few large yellow petals cupped around a small center. This lends them a softness without being boring or plain.

Although not showy, partridge pea is surprisingly tough and resistant to both drought and pests, making it a reliable choice for gardeners with trickier growing conditions. You can grow it in zones 3 through 9, as long as it has full sun and is planted in well-draining soil.