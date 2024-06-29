Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Saturday, June 29, #384

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on June 29 for puzzle #384 is supposed to much more difficult than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #383, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #384. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Homophones

: Homophones 🟩 Green : Connect

: Connect 🟦 Blue : Placed down

: Placed down 🟪 Purple: ____ flower

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: We get a little tricky today with some similar words and words that could fit in in other categories. Today is about coming together to enjoy some florals and maybe have a lie.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #384?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Homophones: To, too, Tue, two

To, too, Tue, two 🟩 Connect: Couple, tie, unite, wed

Couple, tie, unite, wed 🟦 Placed down: Laid, placed, put, sat

Laid, placed, put, sat 🟪 ____ Flower: May, sun, wall, wild

Yesterday, I expressed hope that today's puzzle would be little more fun, and the Connections crew went got a little tricky on me.

Should I have fallen for the obvious Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun days of the week trap that they set? No, but I did, thus strike one.

Once that was out of the way, I started with Wed to see what connected from there. I saw unite and couple soon after. After that it was finding tie to complete the green category.

I don't know why I saw the Blue category next. Laid, placed and put were quick grabs. Sat came soon after, but I was really looking for set, like "Set yourself down right there."

The yellow homophones were immediately easy to spot after that with to, too, Tue and two.

Purple was a fun connection with May Flower, Sunflower, wallflower and wild flower. I liked that grouping and wish I had seen it earlier.

It went pretty quickly, and other than the days of the week trap, felt about the same level as yesterday's grouping. Still, the trap was a nice little trick so today's puzzle gets a nice bump over yesterday.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #383, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle was somehow easier and more boring than yesterday's puzzle. Maybe it's just me.

The first words I saw were word, brief and messenger. I started looking for a writing or communique connection. It didn't work clearly, but I saw Tote next and quickly sniffed out bags from there.

I skipped over the green category, we'll come back to that. Instead, I saw the blue category right away with prompt and signal being stacked in the grid. Cue and word were quickly found from there.

Today's purple category is the little bit of fun in the whole puzzle. Underwear in singular form is a nice little chuckle. Boxer, brief, drawer, short were all basically in the same already so it was tap, tap, tap

tap, for the "hardest" category.

I understand what the connection for wiggle room is with the four words they presented. I don't like it but I get it. Latitude, license and freedom make the most sense. Slack is as the word suggests inert. I like the idea of the category but none of the words chosen work for me. It's not exciting but I wouldn't have minded leeway or space as slightly more interesting words. Merriam Webster claims slack as a synonym for wiggle room, which I guess works in the "Give them some slack" sense, still.

I think what makes the 'easier' puzzles occasionally boring or perfunctory in the fill is that you can't imagine any of the words in another category. Sometimes the wordplay is frustrating but it makes you think a little more than a straightforward down the line puzzle.

Here's to hoping for some more excitement over the weekend.