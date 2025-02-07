The best BioShock game is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim it right now

Almost 12 years on from its debut, BioShock Infinite remains one of the best gaming experiences I’ve ever had. This cinematic shooter, set within a floating city in the clouds, is remarkable in every sense of the word, and courtesy of Prime Gaming you can score a copy of this gaming masterpiece for free.

Head over to Prime Gaming, and you can claim a free copy of BioShock Infinite Complete Edition on PC right now. This incredible freebie will be available through May 7, 2025, giving you plenty of time to redeem this offer. But don’t hang around, BioShock Infinite is a game worth playing immediately. This isn’t a title that deserves to be tossed into your backlog.

Booker DeWitt, a former U.S. Cavalry veteran now in debt to the wrong people, travels to the floating city of Columbia to recuse a mysterious girl imprisoned since childhood in BioShock Infinite. This sequel to the acclaimed original is also a highly cinematic and narrative-driven shooter combining intense shootouts with a thoughtful story, packing several huge twists.

Claiming your free copy of BioShock Infinite Complete Edition is super easy. Head to the Prime Gaming hub, select the “Games” section from the navigation bar, click on the Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition tile, and follow the straightforward instructions.

If getting one of the best gaming trilogy cappers in history wasn’t enough, Prime Gaming users can also get BioShock 2 Remastered for free. This often overlooked sequel sees you return to the underwater city of Rapture, this time as a hulking Big Daddy. Other freebies on the platform available now include The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, The Outer Worlds, Jurassic World Evolution and Elite Dangerous.

Never heard of Prime Gaming? It’s one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits and is included at no extra cost for subscribers to the retailer's premium subscription service. Each month, it offers access to a rotation selection of free games with additional picks in February 2025 set to include Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut. If you have an Amazon Prime account be sure to check it regularly.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

BioShock Infinite is a must-play cinematic shooter

Calling BioShock Infinite the best BioShock game is no small compliment. When you consider that 2008’s BioShock is regularly cited as one of the greatest games ever made (deservedly so, in my opinion), Infinite faced massive expectations upon release in 2013.

To say BioShock Infinite delivered would be a huge understatement, it hit a home run and then some. Switching locations from Rapture to the city of Columbia, you play Booker DeWitt, a man swimming in debt and lamenting his past failings. His shot at redemption comes when he’s given the task of recusing Elizabeth, a mysterious girl being held captive in the floating city of the future. But this is a BioShock game so expect story-altering twists…

The star of Infinite is undoubtedly Columbia itself. Much like Rapture, it’s presented as a fallen utopia now rife with inequality, discrimination and a seedy underbelly. And while I’d perhaps not want to call Columbia home, it remains one of gaming’s best settings. Infinite’s story is also gripping. The relationship between Booker and Elizabeth is compelling, and as they get closer to discovering secrets about the city and themselves you’ll be hooked.

BioShock Infinite is no slouch in the gameplay department either. The shooting fundamentals are solid with Booker having access to the expected range of firearms. But combat is spiced up by Vigors, colorful elixirs that imbue Booker with powerful abilities such as shooting lightning from his fingertips. Plus, several arenas allow you to use the game’s iconic sky-hook to zip around the battlefield reigning down carnage from hanging metal rails.

Even better, Prime Gaming isn’t just giving away the standard edition of BioShock Infinite; you’re getting the Complete Edition, which includes all the game’s DLC. The Clash in the Clouds expansion is a routine set of combat arenas that feel superfluous. However, Burial at Sea, which is comprised of two story-based chapters, is phenomenal. Burial at Sea is set in Rapture and ties the entire BioShock trilogy together in a way that feels highly satisfying.

BioShock Infinite is a game worth paying for. Over the years, I’ve bought it four separate times, most recently to play on my Steam Deck OLED. So, getting a game of this quality without having to spend a penny is a treat that Amazon Prime subscribers shouldn’t pass up. BioShock Infinite remains a special experience, and there’s never been a better time to visit Columbia for the very first time or make a return if you’ve already experienced Booker’s journey.