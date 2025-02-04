PlayStation launches epic new sale with the best PS5 games from $4 —here’s 15 deals I’d buy

PlayStation is here to help you wash away those winter blues thanks to its new Critics' Choice sale. Recently launched on the PlayStation Store, this sales event includes discounts on some of the most popular PS5 games including Astro Bot, Silent Hill 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Picking a favorite discount from the almost 1,500 individual savings is very tough, but Cyberpunk 2077 for $24 has caught my eye. This 50% saving on the content-rich RPG is a must-buy, and the Phantom Liberty expansion is now 20% off. Other noteworthy deals include Lies of P for $35 (was $59) and addictive deck-builder Balatro for $11 (was $14).

These are just a small handful of the many epic PS5 savings in this PlayStation Store sale. I'm rounding up even more of my top picks below. Plus, I've also found some of the best deals at Amazon and Best Buy for those PS5 gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming scale of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $19 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $24 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $29, so now is the time to get on the court.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $47 at Amazon In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.