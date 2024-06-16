Snag nearly $200 worth of top-rated Steam Deck games for just $25 with this Humble Bundle

I'm a sucker for a good gaming deal, and Humble Bundle is one of my favorite places to check. After all the big announcements and reveals at this year's Summer Game Fest, Humble Bundle has a slew of games for sale to get in on the hype. What caught my attention is the IGN Live bundle, seven top-rated games from studios and publishers at SGF that look to make a perfect addition to my Steam Deck library.

Right now, Humble Bundle is offering nearly $200 worth of games for just $25 with the IGN Live At Home Game Bundle. That includes High on Life, a wacky FPS game with Metroidvania elements where your guns talk to you, as well as Bread & Fred, an adorable and challenging co-op game about two penguins working together Ice Climbers style to summit a mountain. Alongside these, you get Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, Revival: Recolonization, Mechwariror 5: Mercenaries, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, and Grindstone.

In addition to these seven games, you'll also get a 25% discount for High on Life's DLC. In our High on Life review, we called it one of the funniest shooters of the year replete with improvisational, off-color humor and a bizarre tone that few other games can match.

Another title in the collection, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a collection of 109 retro games like Millipede, Asteroids, and more. So really, you're getting much, much more than just seven games with this bundle.

One that I'm excited to check out is Grindstone, a puzzle game from the same makers of OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes and Super Time Force Ultra. I was instantly taken by its cartoonish art style, and it pitches itself as "part color-matching, part monster-slaying ridiculousness," which is right up my alley. It seems like a perfect fit for the on-the-go nature of the Steam deck, where I tend to play a lot of indie games I would have otherwise missed.

Keep in mind that this Humble Bundle is only available until Wednesday, June 26. So if you're looking to get High on Life or any of the other games in the bundle for cheap, make sure to scoop up this deal before then. This Humble Bundle also raises money for Child’s Play, a charity that donates toys and games to children's hospitals worldwide.