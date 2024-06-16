Snag nearly $200 worth of top-rated Steam Deck games for just $25 with this Humble Bundle

Deals
By
published

High on Life, Bread & Fred, and more great games are on sale now

Steam Deck handheld playing games
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm a sucker for a good gaming deal, and Humble Bundle is one of my favorite places to check. After all the big announcements and reveals at this year's Summer Game Fest, Humble Bundle has a slew of games for sale to get in on the hype. What caught my attention is the IGN Live bundle, seven top-rated games from studios and publishers at SGF that look to make a perfect addition to my Steam Deck library. 

Right now, Humble Bundle is offering nearly $200 worth of games for just $25 with the IGN Live At Home Game Bundle. That includes High on Life, a wacky FPS game with Metroidvania elements where your guns talk to you, as well as Bread & Fred, an adorable and challenging co-op game about two penguins working together Ice Climbers style to summit a mountain. Alongside these, you get Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, Revival: Recolonization, Mechwariror 5: Mercenaries, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, and Grindstone.

IGN Live At Home Game Bundle: $190 value now $25 @ Humble Bundle

IGN Live At Home Game Bundle: $190 value now $25 @ Humble Bundle
What better way to celebrate this year's SGF IGN Live than with this bundle of hits from some of the most exciting studios and publishers making waves at the showcase? For $25, you get seven games and a 25% off coupon for a DLC for the High On Life game included in the bundle. Other games include the wacky co-op adventure Bread & Fred, the hilarious puzzle game Grindstone, and more. 

Valve Steam Deck: starting at $399 @ Steam

Valve Steam Deck: starting at $399 @ Steam
This portable gaming device puts the power of a PC in the palm of your hand, and we labeled it a "Nintendo Switch for adults" in our Steam Deck review. While it's since been surpassed by the Steam Deck OLED, the original still stands as a solid portable PC, offering a sharp 7-inch 1280 x 720 LCD touchscreen, a custom AMD Zen 2 “Van Gogh” APU and 16 GB RAM.

View Deal

In addition to these seven games, you'll also get a 25% discount for High on Life's DLC. In our High on Life review, we called it one of the funniest shooters of the year replete with improvisational, off-color humor and a bizarre tone that few other games can match. 

Another title in the collection, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a collection of 109 retro games like Millipede, Asteroids, and more. So really, you're getting much, much more than just seven games with this bundle. 

One that I'm excited to check out is Grindstone, a puzzle game from the same makers of OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes and Super Time Force Ultra. I was instantly taken by its cartoonish art style, and it pitches itself as "part color-matching, part monster-slaying ridiculousness," which is right up my alley. It seems like a perfect fit for the on-the-go nature of the Steam deck, where I tend to play a lot of indie games I would have otherwise missed. 

Keep in mind that this Humble Bundle is only available until Wednesday, June 26. So if you're looking to get High on Life or any of the other games in the bundle for cheap, make sure to scoop up this deal before then. This Humble Bundle also raises money for Child’s Play, a charity that donates toys and games to children's hospitals worldwide. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Headsets
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 60 deals
Filters
Arrow
Razer BlackShark V2
Our Review
1
Razer BlackShark V2 Special...
Amazon
View Deal
Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset
(White)
2
Sony - INZONE H9 Wireless...
Best Buy
$299.99
View Deal
Logitech G Pro X
(Black)
3
Logitech G PRO X Gaming...
Newegg
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
Our Review
4
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2...
HP (US)
View Deal
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
Our Review
5
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wired...
GameStop
View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
Our Review
6
CORSAIR VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS...
CORSAIR
$269.99
View Deal
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
Our Review
7
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wired...
Target
View Deal
Logitech G Pro X
8
Logitech G PRO X Premium...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Razer BlackShark V2
Our Review
9
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming...
Razer
View Deal
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2
Our Review
10
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming...
antonline
View Deal
Load more deals
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.

See more Gaming Deals