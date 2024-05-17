Early Memorial Day sale at Amazon sees essential PS5 games start from $11 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

The long Memorial Day weekend isn’t until next week, but Amazon isn’t waiting to start discounting some of its best-selling items. Early Memorial Day sales have arrived, and this year’s crop of deals includes some big discounts on some of the best PS5 games.

My favorite discounts include the extremely underrated Marvel's Midnight Suns for just $19. This epic game combines awesome combat with a surprisingly deep relationship-building mechanic. There's also Assassin's Creed Mirage for $29, the stunning Dead Space Remake for $38 and Elden Ring for $48. Yes, we've seen the open-world wonder drop lower in the past but now is a great time to play as its long-awaited DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, releases next month.

If you're looking for something new to play on your PS5 this weekend, you're spoilt for choice. Here are the 15 deals in Amazon's current sale that I'd recommend...

Best PS5 game deals at Amazon right now

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction: was $39 now $11 @ Amazon

Assemble a squad of elite operators and take on a horde of mutating alien parasites in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, a co-op shooter spin-off from the popular military franchise. With dynamic maps, and enough unlocks to keep you playing for weeks, Rainbow Six Extraction is a real bargain at just $10 on Amazon.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

South Park Snow Day!: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

A blizzard has hit the town of South Park, and Cartman, Stan, Kenny and Kyle (and you, the New Kid) are tasked with saving their home from an endless winter in this co-op brawler. Pick from a range of equipment and abilities, and customize your character with iconic cosmetics from the show in this hilarious 3D action game. Just be warned it's not a turn-based RPG like The Stick of Truth.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Dead Space: was $69 now $38 @ Amazon

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the beloved original game that set the structure for the Persona franchise as we know it today. You play a newcomer to Port Island and must live the everyday life of a high school student, while also exploring a dark mirror world full of dangerous shadow monsters when the clock strikes midnight. Persona 3 Reload is perfect for newcomers and franchise veterans alike.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion finally launching this June.

Tekken 8: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Bandai Namco's iconic fighting series returns in fine form in this latest entry. In our Tekken 8 review, we called it a classy fighter that wisely never takes itself too seriously. While the vibe largely looks familiar and sees the return of many familiar faces, Tekken 8 shakes things up by adding a cinematic flair to the action and introducing new combat elements like the Heat Gauge system that rewards players for relentless pummeling.

Skull and Bones: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Set sail on the high seas in Skull and Bones, a new Pirate simulator from Ubisoft. Partake in thrilling naval battle, and plunder the spoils of war to build an unstoppable fleet of ships. Face challenging threats including sea monsters and unpredictable weather, or go online and face off against other players for the ultimate test.