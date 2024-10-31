Until Dawn remake is better than the original — here's why

As a long-time fan of horror games, I’ve always held a special place in my heart for Until Dawn. I’ve played the PS4 original more than once just so I could experience the different outcomes and save characters who unfortunately met their demise in my first playthrough. So, when the announcement of a remake hit the news back in January, I was a little confused. How could you improve a game that still looks incredible and holds up almost ten years later?

However, after diving into the remake for just a few hours, I found myself surprisingly smitten. The graphics are stunningly reimagined, and this time you can see every pore and hair on a character’s face (even reflections in their eyes).

But it’s not just the visual upgrades that hooked me — the addition of new scenes breathes life into the characters, making them feel genuinely real. These thoughtful details make such a huge difference to an already stunning game. Plus, the wendigos look more terrifying than ever, and that is an experience in itself.

The more I played, the more I realized that I actually prefer this fresh touch-up over the original. I know that not everyone will agree (this may be a controversial take considering the remake's mixed reviews), but for me, this remake is a new way to experience a gaming classic, and here’s why I think it’s better…

Until Dawn: $59 @ Amazon

Until Dawn is a thrilling interactive horror game where eight friends reunite at a remote mountain lodge one year after a tragic incident. As night falls, they must face their deepest fears and make critical choices to survive against a sinister presence lurking in the shadows, leading to multiple possible endings. The remake has improved visuals, new audio score and a slightly expanded scope within the narrative.

Until Dawn is now even more visually stunning

(Image credit: Future/Supermassive Games)

The Until Dawn remake is truly a visual feast. While the original had impressive graphics for its time, the remake takes it to another level. You can actually see the sweat glistening on a character's forehead and the dimples in their cheeks as they speak. These details are rendered with such precision that it enhances the immersion, and I felt like I could connect more with the characters in my playthrough.

Even the wendigos that lurk in the snowy mountain appear more menacing than ever. The texture of their decaying skin and the glint in their glossed-over eyes makes this feel like a proper horror game. However, I have to admit, I do miss the haunting blue tint that characterized the original’s atmosphere (a common complaint among players). It feels like stripping the “Twilight” movies of their signature blue hue — almost a sacrilege!

Regardless, the lighting in the remake is incredibly realistic, creating a more authentic atmosphere that truly pulls you into the world. It feels less like watching a movie and more like living the experience. Overall though, these visual upgrades not only enhance the game's look but also make the gameplay much more satisfying. And that’s exactly what I’m after when playing a heart-pounding horror.

Who doesn’t love more narrative content?

(Image credit: Future/Supermassive Games)

I’m all for more content, and I’m glad the remake went down this path. Otherwise, it wouldn’t make much sense to give the original game a whole makeover. The remake includes new scenes that expand the story, with standout additions like a reworked and extended prologue, as well as a new ending scene featuring Sam (won’t delve too much into spoilers though). While these changes aren't massive, since the dialogue from the original remains largely intact, they add enough depth to justify the remake, especially alongside the improved graphics.

Personally, my favorite moment is the prologue scene, which allows you to play as Beth for longer and witness the cruel prank the group plays on Hannah as she prepares to meet her crush, Mike. Watching her get ready, accompanied by the teenage music, makes the eventual tragedy of Beth and Hannah’s deaths even more impactful.

Of course, some players were perhaps expecting more substantial new story content, but considering the voice actors didn’t return for additional motion capture or dialogue, it wouldn’t have been possible to create full-length scenes that were never in the original.

The Until Dawn remake arrived just in time for Halloween

(Image credit: Future/Supermassive Games)

So yes, I do prefer the remake, and it’s a controversial opinion that I will happily stand by. A small part of that may come down to the fact it was released this October, and I'm a huge fan of Halloween so the timing was just perfect. With its stunning graphics, additional narrative content and improved sound score, it offers an unforgettable horror experience that feels both fresh and familiar.

Whether you’re revisiting the story in this upgraded version or diving in for the first time, the remake provides an excellent opportunity to gather friends for a thrilling night of gameplay (or play alone if you want an even spookier experience). So, if you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween properly this year, the new Until Dawn is a pretty solid choice. It’s one of those rare remakes that manages to outdo the original (surely someone out there agrees with me?).

Until Dawn (2024) is available on PC and PS5.