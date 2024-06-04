NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #93 (Tuesday, June 4 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Purposeful pairs" — is a real headscratcher, even with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #93, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #93, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #93.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #93 is... "Purposeful pairs".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "As the old saying goes...".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ROUTE

GEAR

VULGAR

QUOTE

LICEo

ALIVE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'U' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's USEFULADVICE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #93

Drumroll, please...

WATCH

DIVIDE

LEARN

CONQUER

FORGIVE

FORGET

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was USEFULADVICE.

Clues used: 0

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. This one was a challenge. It took me getting three answers on the board and a lot of incorrect answers before I finally made the link and was able to complete the puzzle. Even then, the spangram was the last thing I got when it was just a straight line to connect.

I got WATCH right away, spelt backwards in the top-right corner. That was quickly followed by DIVIDE next to it. What do those words have in common? Absolutely nothing it turns out.

At this point I was racking up the unconnected words (including, amusingly enough, both halves of the spangram on their own - 'advice' and 'useful') but struggling to get a third correct answer. When I finally got LEARN, I was initially none the wiser, until I consulted my list again...

WATCH and LEARN? Ah! This is about three-word phrases! That meant that DIVIDE had to go with CONQUER, which I got next.

I then spotted FORGIVE on the right, which meant I was looking for FORGET in the bottom right. All that was left was the spangram - USEFULADVICE.

I'm not sure that spangram really fits the answers, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Hopefully tomorrow's will provide the same "aha" moment...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #92 right here.