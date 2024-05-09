NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #67 (Thursday, May 9 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? I'm not surprised. Today's puzzle — "Tap to play" — had me going for quite a while as I persued completely the wrong topic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #67, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #67, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #67.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #67 is... "Tap to play".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Putt-y in your hands.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MINER

FIND

CAST

FELT

LOGS

WAIT

CATS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'F'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MINIGOLF.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #67?

Drumroll, please...

WATERFALL

RAMP

WINDMILL

TUNNEL

BOULDER

CASTLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MINIGOLF.

Clues used: 0.

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. What a devious theme! At first, I saw the word tap, and immediately tried out 'water', thinking it would be different kinds of taps. Little did I know at this point, that this was actually part of a longer word.

When that failed, my thoughts turned to mobile games, but after failing to spot a 'Y' for either 'Angry Birds' or 'Candy Crush', I realized I must be on the wrong track.

It was only when I spotted the word 'golf' that it hit me - MINIGOLF was the theme, and I duly got the spangram first.

After that, it was dead easy. I realized that 'water' was part of WATERFALL and spotted RAMP underneath it. Then I noticed WINDMILL underneath the spangram and polished off the top half with TUNNEL.

The last two weren't that tough either. I spelled BOULDER backwards from the bottom up, and then added CASTLE to complete the puzzle rather speedily (if you discount all the time I spent before the spangram...)

