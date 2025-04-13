NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #407 (Monday, April 14 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "April showers..." — is part of a phrase that you may or may not know.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #407, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #407, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #407.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #407 is... "April showers...".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "What's growing on?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POWERS

FILLS

SPRAYS

GRIND

SILLY

FRAYS

TONICS

PLOWS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SPRINGFLOWERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #407?

Drumroll, please...

TULIP

DAFFODIL

CROCUS

HYACINTH

LILY

IRIS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SPRINGFLOWERS.

Strands #407

“April showers ...”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. The theme of "April showers..." is a bigger clue than I thought. It turns out there's an expression I was unfamiliar with: "April showers bring spring flowers" (or sometimes May flowers), and that's what this puzzle was all about.

I only found this out because I spotted TULIP in the top-left corner whille hunting for clue words. With that confirmed, I then began looking for "flowers" and extended it to SPRINGFLOWERS to make the spangram and divide the board in two.

From then on, it was plain sailing. DAFFODIL completed the left-hand side, and HYACINTH was spelt alongside the spangram backwards from bottom to top.

CROCUS was in the bottom-right hand corner, and the only thing that delayed me completing the puzzle was thinking that ILLYSIIR was part of the same word. It was in fact two: IRIS and LILY.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #406 right here.