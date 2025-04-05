NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #399 (Sunday, April 6 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "The feeling is mutual" — isn't too tough, once you have a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #399, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #399, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #399.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #399 is... "The feeling is mutual".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "In step with another".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

VIABLE

TABLE

ZONE

CLEAT

GIVER

ALONE

CORNET

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GETALONG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #399?

Drumroll, please...

MESH

VIBE

CONNECT

RELATE

AGREE

CLICK

HARMONIZE

...and the spangram was GETALONG.

Strands #399

“The feeling is mutual”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pretty straightforward one today, and in fact I was kicking myself for caving and using a clue so quickly.

That clue revealed MESH, and with the theme of "The feeling is mutual", it was pretty clear that this was about geling with another person.

With that in mind, I quickly connected VIBE below it and CONNECT in the bottom left-hand corner. I then got RELATE in the bottom right, and AGREE in the top left.

I found CLICK just below that, which then helped me get the spangram of GETALONG below it. That just left HARMONIZE to unpick and complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

