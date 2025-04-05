NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #399 (Sunday, April 6 2025)
Need help with Strands #399? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "The feeling is mutual" — isn't too tough, once you have a couple of answers on the board.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #399, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #399, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #399.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #399 is... "The feeling is mutual".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "In step with another".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- VIABLE
- TABLE
- ZONE
- CLEAT
- GIVER
- ALONE
- CORNET
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with G.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's GETALONG.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #399?
Drumroll, please...
- MESH
- VIBE
- CONNECT
- RELATE
- AGREE
- CLICK
- HARMONIZE
...and the spangram was GETALONG.
Strands #399
“The feeling is mutual”
💡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵🟡
🔵
Hi Strands fans. A pretty straightforward one today, and in fact I was kicking myself for caving and using a clue so quickly.
That clue revealed MESH, and with the theme of "The feeling is mutual", it was pretty clear that this was about geling with another person.
With that in mind, I quickly connected VIBE below it and CONNECT in the bottom left-hand corner. I then got RELATE in the bottom right, and AGREE in the top left.
I found CLICK just below that, which then helped me get the spangram of GETALONG below it. That just left HARMONIZE to unpick and complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #398 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I tried the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and it adds the one feature I’ve always wanted
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is my first experience with the Switch RPG series — and it’s all I want to play until Switch 2 arrives