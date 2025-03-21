NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #384 (Saturday, March 22 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "A good roast" — is rather misleading, until you get your first answer on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #384, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #384, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #384.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #384 is... "A good roast".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Funny business".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLUCK

HEEL

CASE

RULE

LEEK

CRICK

LICKS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with P.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CRACKINGUP.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #384?

Drumroll, please...

HOWL

GIGGLE

LAUGH

CHUCKLE

ROAR

CACKLE

SHRIEK

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CRACKINGUP.

Strands #384

“A good roast”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm not sure today's theme - "A good roast" - is actually that helpful. Yes, comedy roasts exist, but is it the best way of hinting at laughter? I'm not so sure.

In any case, after failing in vain to find anything related to roast dinners, I reluctantly used a clue that revealed HOWL in the bottom-right corner. This, in itself, wasn't very useful, but when I realized that the three 'G's in the top-left corner were part of GIGGLE, everything became clear.

I quickly found LAUGH above HOWL, and CHUCKLE in the top-right corner. ROAR was directly below it, and I then spotted CACKLE on the left-hand side.

That cleared enough space to connect the spangram of CRACKINGUP spelt backwards from bottom to top of the grid. And that just left SHRIEK to find in the bottom-left corner to finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #383 right here.