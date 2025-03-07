NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #370 (Saturday, March 8 2025)
Need help with Strands #370? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Two thumbs up" — doesn't really give anything away at all.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #370, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #370, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #370.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #370 is... "Two thumbs up".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Amazing movies".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PASTA
- THOSE
- TAPAS
- RENT
- STONE
- BEST
- STOOL
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with E.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's BESTPICTURE.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #370?
Drumroll, please...
- CODA
- PLATOON
- SPOTLIGHT
- MOONLIGHT
- PARASITE
...and the spangram was BESTPICTURE.
Strands #370
“Two thumbs up”
💡🔵💡🔵
🟡🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. This one was rather annoying. Not only does the theme of "Two thumbs up" give almost nothing away, but the answers seem to have nothing in common, if you're not on top of your Oscar history.
That meant I needed to use two clues to get started. The first - CODA - told me absolutely nothing, so I used a second, which revealed PLATOON.
Now I understood: this was all about Oscar winners, and I quickly got the spangram of BESTPICTURE to divide the grid into two.
Now it was a case of figuring out the three remaining films. I found SPOTLIGHT curling around the top-right corner and another 'light' movie on the opposite side in the form of MOONLIGHT.
Finally, I found PARASITE in the bottom-left corner to complete the puzzle.
