NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #340 (Thursday, February 6 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I'm a person of my word" — requires a little lateral thinking to decode.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #340, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #340, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #340.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #340 is... "I'm a person of my word".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Christening from the dictionary".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FEARS

WISE

CLUES

MILL

CANE

WADE

FAKER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FIRSTNAMES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #340?

Drumroll, please...

CHUCK

ROBIN

MILES

WILL

JIMMY

CHASE

DREW

FRANK

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FIRSTNAMES.

Strands #340

“I'm a person of my word”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, once you get past the brainteaser of a theme: "I'm a person of my word."

I didn't need to use any clues, as I found CHUCK spelt backwards towards the top-left hand corner. In one move, that revealed the meaning of the clue: names that are also words that can be found in the dictionary.

That didn't make it easy, by any means, and it took me a while to find the next one: ROBIN, tucked into the bottom-left corner. After that, the floodgates opened, and I found both MILES and WILL above it to complete the left-hand side of the board.

It also meant I could get the spangram, which rested against the words I'd already found: FIRSTNAMES spelt backwards from the bottom of the board to the top.

Four words were left to find on the right side. I picked up JIMMY in the bottom-right corner first, followed by CHASE above it. That just left FRANK and DREW to connect in the top-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #339 right here.