NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #148 (Monday, July 29 2024)
Need help with Strands #148? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Book it!" — shouldn't cause too many problems, once you've figured out what it relates to.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #148, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #148, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #148.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #148 is... "Book it".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A place of learning".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- WARN
- STYLE
- BROW
- DUTY
- BOWS
- WORSE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'Y'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's PUBLICLIBRARY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #148?
Drumroll, please...
- BROWSE
- BORROW
- LEARN
- READ
- STUDY
- MEET
- RENEW
...and the spangram was PUBLICLIBRARY.
Strands #148
“Book it!”
🟡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the clue of "Book it!" probably relates to books. But, of course, that could be anything from famous works of fiction to authors.
Thankfully, I spotted that it was neither of these things pretty quickly, as I saw the word "library". When this failed to be accepted, I realized it had to be part of a longer spangram, so worked backwards and found the word "public" before it. I connected the two to spell out PUBLICLIBRARY.
With the board split in two and the theme established, the rest was a doddle. I picked up BROWSE, BORROW and LEARN from top to bottom on the right-hand side, before moving over to the left.
With four words on this section of the grid, it was a little trickier, but not by much. READ and STUDY were along the bottom of the board, and I found MEET immediately above them.
The final anagram of "EWRNE" gave me a bit of a pause, but there are only so many things it could be, and I eventually came up with RENEW to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
