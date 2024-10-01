NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, October 2 (#479)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 1 for puzzle #479 are significantly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #478, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #479. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Put on the line

: Put on the line 🟩 Green : Use a kitchen knife

: Use a kitchen knife 🟦 Blue : Robert De Niro films

: Robert De Niro films 🟪 Purple: Distinctive number of arms (or lack thereof)

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Count the arms before slicing and dicing with your kitchen knife while taking in some Bobby De Niro cinema and then you can gamble it all away.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #479?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Put on the line: Bet, chance, gamble, risk

Bet, chance, gamble, risk 🟩 Use a kitchen knife: Cube, dice, julienne, slice

Cube, dice, julienne, slice 🟦 Robert De Niro films: Casino, Heat, Joker, Taxi Driver

Casino, Heat, Joker, Taxi Driver 🟪 Distinctive number of arms (or lack thereof): Octopus, Shiva, slot machine, Venus de Milo

After nearly a week of puzzles over 3.5 difficulty with at least 3 over 4.0, today was a come down with the difficulty listed at 2.6.

And we felt it as we were able to slice through today's puzzle pretty quickly.

I saw Octopus and Shiva right away and was looking for other multi-armed options so actually went with Joker and forced Venus De Milo for my first strike. A review saw slot machine so I swapped that out for the purple category.

I was in a Casino mindset and saw chance and gamble. Bet and risk were pretty quick finds to fill in the yellow group.

Green was an easy fill with julienne, slice, dice and cube.

I forgot De Niro was in the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie, but also never bothered to watch that one otherwise I think I would have had this group earlier with Casino, Taxi Driver and Heat. So it goes.

I forgot to mention it yesterday but happy spooky season for those who love the real beginning of Halloween season and not September (or ugh, July) like some desperate goths want it to be.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #478, which had a difficulty rating of 3.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today got off to a poor start when I tried getting a "hair washing" category going with condition, lather, rinse and for some reason wave. Strike one.

Soon after though, we got to the green category via health, form, condition and then shape for "Fitness."

I've been quibbly lately, and yes, all of these types of water can be fast-moving but it wasn't what I was thinking about. Anyway, cobbled together cascade, current, rapid, and wave for blue.

I was still thinking about hair but put together dishwasher cycles with normal, rinse, sanitize and quick. I don't believe I've ever used the quick setting on my dishwasher. Does anyone?

The yellow category makes sense. Lather, stew, sweat, tizzy are all states of fluster, if you will. Still, I hated this grouping together and found myself surprisingly flustered at it when I finished the puzzle. I don't have a good reason, at best, I think its because they're different states of agitation (a more acceptable title. Lather and tizzy are more manic, I suppose. While stew and sweat imply a more long term flusteration. I don't know, I don't like it and I haven't come up with a good excuse for why yet.