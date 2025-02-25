NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, February 25 (#625)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 25 for puzzle #625 are a bit harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #624, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #625. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Brick, Mortar, Pickle, Shoebox, Mucho, Gusto, Multi, Microwave, Relish, Beaucoup, Lime, Zest, Jenny, Passion, Molto, and Fish Tank.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Enthusiasm

: Enthusiasm 🟩 Green : "Many" in different languages

: "Many" in different languages 🟦 Blue : Rectangular prisms

: Rectangular prisms 🟪 Purple: Rhyme with U.S. coins

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today recall your geometry classes, count your coins, practice a language all with enthusiasm.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #625?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Enthusiasm: Gust, passion, relish, zest

Gust, passion, relish, zest 🟩 "Many" in different languages: Beacoup, molto, mucho, multi

Beacoup, molto, mucho, multi 🟦 Rectangular prisms: Brick, fish tank, microwave, shoebox

Brick, fish tank, microwave, shoebox 🟪 Rhyme with U.S. coins: Jenny, lime, mortar, pickle

I do enjoy when I learn something thanks to a connections puzzle.

Today, I learned a different definition of prism than I was aware of thanks to the blue category. My main reference point is optical prisms involving transparent material cut specifically for analyzing light. However, the geometric version is simply a shape with two opposite and equal parrallel planes. To be honest, I was terrible at geometry in school instead preferring the lingual math of algebra. Anyway, I got brick, fish tank, microwave and shoebox based on a simpler idea of rectangles.

Moving on, we picked up gusto, passion, relish and zest for the yellow enthusiasm.

I had no clues for purple so I put in the green category next with beaucoup, molto, mucho and multi meaning many.

Our purple group today involved U.S. currency rhymes; Jenny (penny), lime (dime), mortar (quarter), and pickle (nickle).

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Eat Voraciously: Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, Wolf

Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, Wolf 🟩 Bend under pressure: Bow, Buckle, Cave, Give

Bow, Buckle, Cave, Give 🟦 Classic nautical tattoos: Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, Swallow

Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, Swallow 🟪 Body parts plus a letter: Butte, China, Hearth, Shine

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #624, which had a difficulty rating of 4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's Connections clues seemed to have a pirate theme going on, which immediately had my hackles raised that it could be a red herring. After striking out once by trying to shoehorn in the clue Swallow, I ate up the yellow category with Gobble, Gulp, Scarf, and Wolf.

When I drew a blank on where to go next, I decided to reevaluate my skepticism about the whole pirate thing. You can imagine my surprise when the blue category ended up being nautical-themed with Anchor, Compass, Mermaid, and Swallow.

I really scratched my head trying to tie Butte together with anything, but came up short. Though all that reaching helped me make the connection for today's green category, Bow, Buckle, Cave, and Give.

Purple was today's rote fill again with Butte, China, Hearth, and Shine, and it was a particularly tricky one.