NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, February 3 (#603)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 3 for puzzle #603 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #602, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #603. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: NYT)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Snap, Screw, Burn, Zest, Louse, Wdge, Zing, Mite, Slice, Muck, Bit, Ouch, Little, Twist, Foul, Tad

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Comments after an insult

: Comments after an insult 🟩 Green : Tiny amount with "A"

: Tiny amount with "A" 🟦 Blue : Bit of citrus garnish

: Bit of citrus garnish 🟪 Purple: Bungle, with "up"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: I got you, but only with a little one. Make my drink look nick, don't mess it up.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #602?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Comments after an insult: Burn, Ouch, Snap, Zing

Burn, Ouch, Snap, Zing 🟩 Tiny amount with "A": Bit, Little, Mite, Tad

Bit, Little, Mite, Tad 🟦 Bit of citrus garnish: Slice, Twist, Wedge, Zest

Slice, Twist, Wedge, Zest 🟪 Bungle, with "up": Foul, Louse, Muck, Screw

Today's Connections was rated harder than yesterday's, but I found it a tad easier. I quickly noticed the post-insult words, locking in the yellow category. Green was a little trickier, as I've never heard the phrase "a mite." But the process of elimination got me there since it's the only other thing that fits with the small theme.

From there, I quickly put Slice, Wedge and Zest together as ways to serve oranges (not the actual answer, but on the right track). I guessed Twist as the next part and was right, leaving only the purple answers and a successful Connections with only one mistake used.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Dejected: Blue, Down, Hangdog, Sorry

Blue, Down, Hangdog, Sorry 🟩 Birds that are verbs: Duck, Grouse, Hawk, Swallow

Duck, Grouse, Hawk, Swallow 🟦 TV comedy families: Griffin, Munster, Partridge, Pickles

Griffin, Munster, Partridge, Pickles 🟪 Words after K: Mart, Pop, Street, Swiss

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #601, which had a difficulty rating of 2.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I struggled with the Connections today. Maybe it's because I haven't done the guide in a couple of weeks or because I got hung up on cheeses, and I don't know what hangdog means, but I failed today's puzzle.

My best attempts at guessing what could be the fourth cheese word led me nowhere. After using three mistakes, I looked for another link, finding four words that started with an S. I figured that was too easy, but I was desperate, which ultimately led to my demise.