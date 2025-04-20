NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, April 20 (#679)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 20 for puzzle #679 are a smidge harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #678, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #679. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Bar, Joke, Bunny, Shirt, Dye, Whip, Sock, Peep, Egg, Gander, Hip, Rubber Bands, Look, Basin, Code, Glance

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Glimpse

: Glimpse 🟩 Green : Needs for tie-dyeing a shirt

: Needs for tie-dyeing a shirt 🟦 Blue : Things you can crack

: Things you can crack 🟪 Purple: Words before 'hop

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Peruse some groovy patterns, jump to it and don't crack yourself up.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #679?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Glimpse: Glance, Gander, Look, Peep

Glance, Gander, Look, Peep 🟩 Needs for tie-dyeing a shirt: Basin, Dye, Rubber Bands, Shirt

Basin, Dye, Rubber Bands, Shirt 🟦 Things you can crack: Code, Egg, Joke, Whip

Code, Egg, Joke, Whip 🟪 Words before 'Hop': Bar, Bunny, Hip, Sock

With it being Easter weekend, you'd be forgiven for seeing Peep and thinking of the pastel-colored sweet treats (that I've personally never understood the appeal of). But once I saw Glance, Gander, and Look, I figured a different definition had to be at play.

In fact, all of today's Easter-themed words turned out to be red herrings. I think I'm already counting down the days until summer, because up next was the green category with Basin, Dyne, Rubber Bands, and Shirt.

After that came the purple category with Bar, Bunny, Hip, and Sock.

That left blue as today's rote fill with a bit of word play for things you can crack: a Code, Egg, Joke, and Whip.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Steal: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe

Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe 🟩 Attendance status: Err, fall, sin, stray

Err, fall, sin, stray 🟦 Font-modifying words: Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter

Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter 🟪 ____ berry: Caper, Elder, Goose, Logan

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #678, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Right out the gate, I saw Sans and knew fonts had to have something to do with today's puzzle. All those hours playing Undertale finally paid off. I picked up Gothic and Roman right away, but floundered for a bit before I realized Typewriter was the final clue I was looking for.

Next came the yellow category with some thieving synonyms: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, and Swipe.

I saw Goose and Caper next to each other and thought it might have something to do with a wild goose chase, but after glancing around at the remaining clues, I realized that was a dead end. That's when Excused and Present jumped out at me, and it wasn't hard to parse out the category from there with Late and Absent also still on the board.

That left the purple category as today's rote fill with Caper, Elder, Goose, and Logan. I'll need to freshen up on my berries, as I've only heard of two of those.