NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, September 9 (#456)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 9 for puzzle #456 are the same difficulty as yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #455, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #456. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Get red in the face

: Get red in the face 🟩 Green : Continuous

: Continuous 🟦 Blue : Flavor assortment

: Flavor assortment 🟪 Purple: Sitcoms

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle serves up a buffet of connections, but some tricky clues thrown into the mix might get you flustered. You just got to get into the right head space; you know, the place where everybody knows your name.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #456?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Get red in the face: Blush, burn, flush, glow

Blush, burn, flush, glow 🟩 Continuous: Nonstop, solid, straight, consecutive

Nonstop, solid, straight, consecutive 🟦 Flavor assortment: Flight, platter, sampler, tasting

Flight, platter, sampler, tasting 🟪 Sitcoms: Community, coach, blossom, full house

Despite being rated the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, today's answers seemed extra tricky. I burned a good few guesses trying to connect Full House and Flush as something related to cards.

Once it became clear that wasn't the case, I managed to snag the green category. At first, I thought Nonstop and Straight had something to do with types of flights, but once I saw Straight and Consecutive, the connection became clear.

After that was blue, an easy one given that I'm no stranger to an appetizer Platter or Flight of drinks. Sampler and Tasting weren't too hard to spot once I connected those two.

I managed to fumble both the hardest and easiest categories in today's puzzle, which gave me a laugh. I've never heard of the sitcoms Coach or Blossom, so that didn't help my chances. In retrospect, I probably should have been able to spot the yellow category (Blush, Burn, Flush and Glow), but I guess I never quite shook the suspicion that poker was involved in some way. The Connections Crew got one over on me this time.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #455, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I've been trying to get more into cooking lately, so it's little wonder I solved the yellow category first yesterday. Though I was confused for a bit because Bake and Preheat jumped out to me first, so I was initially scanning for other oven settings. Once that was a dead end, I widened my search for general cooking terms, and thankfully only two, Frost and Beat, were likely contenders.

Next came the blue category. I got Bishop, Pastor, and Pope easily, but the fourth one had me sweating until I remembered Prior has multiple meanings.

I was on a roll today with all correct guesses on the first try. For the green category, I picked out Pump, Race, Throb, and Pound as all verbs to do with working out, which is close enough to the actual category that I'm counting it as a win.

Purple was a rote fill, though I couldn't figure out the category until it was revealed. Honestly, I don't think I would have gotten it anyway. Bad Boys and Beach Boys I know, and with the Hardy Boys I've heard enough older relatives and coworkers reference that for it to at least sound familiar, but I had to look up who the hell the Pet Shop Boys were. Which I'm sure is going to upset some readers out there. Sorry, y'all, I was a '90s kid. That was before my time.