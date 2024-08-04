NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, August 5 (#421)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 5 for puzzle #421 are on par with yesterday's toughness, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.6 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #420, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #421. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Survive

: Survive 🟩 Green : Kinds of greeting cards

: Kinds of greeting cards 🟦 Blue : Are we clear?

: Are we clear? 🟪 Purple: Words after "eye"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle is all about communication, whether that's in card form, checking in, or seeing things eye to eye.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #421?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Survive: Get by, hack it, make do, manage

Get by, hack it, make do, manage 🟩 Kinds of greeting cards: Birthday, congratulations, get well, thank you

Birthday, congratulations, get well, thank you 🟦 Are we clear?: Capisce, get it, see, understand

Capisce, get it, see, understand 🟪Words after "eye": Candy, contact, shadow, witness

Today's puzzle was a breeze compared to yesterday's puzzle, which is weird since they share the same difficulty. I scanned through the double-word clues first and came away with the yellow category solved.

After that came blue, which was pretty easy since there's only really one meaning for Capisce. With Understand and Get It close by, I plugged in See and completed the category.

I'm old-fashioned and still love sending good ol' physical cards to friends and family, so green was easy.

And while I didn't realize what today's purple category was, I only had four clues left at that point so it became a rote fill. I do appreciate the wordplay though.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #420, which had a difficulty rating of 2.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I spotted the blue category first, having recognized the pattern of double letters in each of the clues.

After that was the purple category, which came easy since I grew up in a coastal area. I've heard every nickname you can think of for the ocean over the years.

Yellow came next, and it was a quick fill once I started looking for what other words could go with Buddy.

Green became a rote fill after that.