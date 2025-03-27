NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 28 (#656)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 28 for puzzle #656 are much easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #655, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #656. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Chuck, Monty, Bracket, City, Skirt, Pitch, Flank, Badge, Study, Sash, Sling, Bookend, Surround, Bingo, Beret, and Pelt.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Hurl

: Hurl 🟩 Green : Be on both sides of

: Be on both sides of 🟦 Blue : Parts of a classic Girl Scout uniform

: Parts of a classic Girl Scout uniform 🟪 Purple: ____ Hall

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Order your cookies, get parenthetical, and throw some things down the Hall.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #656?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Hurl: Chuck, pelt, pitch, slang

Chuck, pelt, pitch, slang 🟩 Be on both sides of: Bookend, bracket, flank, surround

Bookend, bracket, flank, surround 🟦 Parts of a classic girl scout uniform: Badge, beret, sash, skirt

Badge, beret, sash, skirt 🟪 ____ Hall: Bingo, city, Monty, study

I got stuck with my start today as I spent too long trying to put together a steak group with chuck, skirt and flank. I could not find the fourth steak though and spent too long racking my brain for cuts of meat.

Eventually, I saved myself with chuck and pelt as throwing actions which led to pitch and sling.

From there I was looking at beret and was thinking French uniforms with a badge and sash. I was not connecting the girl scout idea though until I took a quick strike to check myself by throwing in bracket. it was then that skirt clicked in.

After that I saw the bookend group and picked up bracket, flank and surround.

I had spent a lot of time staring at Monty but couldn't get past "Fully Monty" totally forgetting about Monty Hall who was well before my time but is a common enough crossword-ese/puzzle name. Anyway, the purple group was Bingo hall, city hall, Monty Hall and study hall.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Affect: Move, reach, sway, touch

Move, reach, sway, touch 🟩 You got it!: Bingo, correct, ding, right

Bingo, correct, ding, right 🟦 Slang for money: Change, green, paper, scratch

Change, green, paper, scratch 🟪 Objets with the prefix "micro-": Chip, phone, scope, wave

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #655, which had a difficulty rating of 4.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today, got a bit harder and it took me a moment staring at the grid for anything to pop out to me.

Thing that grabbed me first was scratch which I thought of money. That opened things up and I picked up paper, green and then change.

Then we got things right with bingo, correct, and ding.

From there I snagged the yellow group because I was not making the purple connection. This one was move, reach, sway, touch.

Purple made me groan because it was one of those that I should have known. The last four were microchip, microphone, microscope, and microwave.