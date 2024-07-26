Xbox Game Pass is down — live updates on outage
Xbox Gamers can't purchase Game Pass subs, and some can't play Game Pass games
Since at least 2 PM ET yesterday (July 25), Xbox players trying to access Game Pass have been experiencing two different issues.
Based on anecdotal reports, players trying to purchase or re-up Game Pass subscriptions have been blocked from making payments, locking them out of the service.
Separately, players who can still access Game Pass have found that some or all of the games in the system are not showing up or appear to be missing information.
The Xbox Support Twitter page acknowledged the outage around 5 PM ET yesterday evening. An hour later, they said that the issues should be cleared up. However, it didn't seem to go away, and this morning, the team acknowledged that the problem has been ongoing.
So far, other Xbox services do not appear to be affected by whatever is plaguing GamePass. For those who aren't trying to purchase a subscription, everything seems to be okay.
Xbox has had a rough time this month, with Xbox Live suffering a global outage just before the July 4th holiday that lasted more than 12 hours.
I am seeing speculation from Xbox players saying that it appears related to the upcoming Game Pass price increase.
That increase isn't officially supposed to go into affect until September 12, but Redditors and X-users are claiming that Xbox support is having to cancel their subscriptions and renew it but they're doing it at the higher $19.99 price instead of the current $16.99 cost.
Redditor Knaught said - "Ya, I just got done with online support. I was like 107th in line, waited an hour +. Another hour getting it fixed. They cancelled my subscription and signed me back up. It was all a pain in the rear. Now my monthly payment day I had set where I wanted it to fall in the month got changed. Hard to believe how dumb this whole thing is over their greedy price hike. During the support I told them it was lame they were not acknowledging the problem for users. Later in the conversation she assured me they now were acknowledging the problem. Charged me 16.99 for this month and gave me some Xbox balance points so the next bill being 18.99, would just be 16.99."
One error screen we keep seeing screenshots of is related to extending game pass with the error telling gamers "You already own this." It could be related to trying to extend through the price increase and the system blocking it out, but that's just speculation.
Game Pass is still suffering some sort of outage.
We're only a few days from the major Crowdstrike outage that affected businesses and government agencies worldwide.
Some Redditors are speculating whether or not the Crowdstrike crash is having a delayed effect on Xbox's systems.
This probably isn't it since the Crowdstrike fix came through earlier this week. That said, it does have to be a clock or calendar issue within the Game Pass system. Several reports have shown that accounts with expiring subs around July 17 through the 19th have been stuck in pending payment since then.
The Crowdstrike outage started on July 19th.
As of 3:20 PM ET, the Xbox Status page still lists the Game Pass outage as major with the separate issues of purchasing a game pass and seeing game pass games still being affected.
Xbox has not released any information on a potential timeline to resolve the issues beyond acknowledging that the outage is ongoing.