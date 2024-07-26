Xbox Game Pass is down — live updates on outage

Since at least 2 PM ET yesterday (July 25), Xbox players trying to access Game Pass have been experiencing two different issues.

Based on anecdotal reports, players trying to purchase or re-up Game Pass subscriptions have been blocked from making payments, locking them out of the service.

Separately, players who can still access Game Pass have found that some or all of the games in the system are not showing up or appear to be missing information.

The Xbox Support Twitter page acknowledged the outage around 5 PM ET yesterday evening. An hour later, they said that the issues should be cleared up. However, it didn't seem to go away, and this morning, the team acknowledged that the problem has been ongoing.

So far, other Xbox services do not appear to be affected by whatever is plaguing GamePass. For those who aren't trying to purchase a subscription, everything seems to be okay.

Xbox has had a rough time this month, with Xbox Live suffering a global outage just before the July 4th holiday that lasted more than 12 hours.