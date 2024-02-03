Retro is back: 5 1970s-inspired items that are big again in 2024

Retro styling has arrived back in a big way for 2024 and is one of the biggest interior décor trends we’ll see this year. Adding a playful kick to décor with its vibrant colour and bold quirkiness, top retailers are backing the retro revival and taking their products, ahem, back to the future.

Ikea is one such retailer that has revived an old favorite — the MILA swivel armchair — the original ‘anti-stress’ chair launched in 1967. The new version is named DYVLINGE ( $199, IKEA ) and is based on the original design by Gillis Lundgren with a few modern tweaks.

So, what gives this new classic its ‘anti-stress' qualities? The low, armless design encourages you to sit in a relaxing position for the entire body, with a plush seat and supporting backrest. And if your living space is on the bijoux side, the low-slung styling makes it a perfect addition, with the height a fraction over 27 inches. We’d recommend checking out the dimensions before buying, as some reviewers say it’s on the small size.

The DYVLINGE has a few upgrades from the original version, including five, instead of four, chrome-plated legs. The extra leg gives additional stability that will minimize the risk of toppling over if you get a bit excited mid-swivel! The filling has also been updated and is made of eco-friendly foam waste. The chair is available in two colorways — bright green for those who really want to relive the era or black.

DYVLINGE, Swivel chair: $199 @ IKEA

Enjoy relaxing in IKEA’s DYVLINGE swivel chair, inspired by the store's 1960s classic MILO armchair. Soft and comfy, with an eco-friendly filling, the chair’s ideal for small spaces and has added stability with five steel, chrome-plated legs. Available in two colours, either bright green or black. The chair requires assembly.

5 ultimate retro items for your home in 2024

With 2024 looking to be the year of retro styling, we've put together a few top items to help you create a 1970s vibe in your home — pulling in the design of the past with a modern twist.

1. Retro audio

(Image credit: Ruark)

Forget Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, and turn the clock back to vinyl records. There’s been a surge in vinyl’s popularity with millennials taking much of the credit for the growth. The new hipsters on the block are enjoying the physical qualities that vinyl has to offer — and seeking music away from the digital channels where appreciating the tactile qualities of an album cover doesn’t exist.

With the upturn in record sales comes a comprehensive choice of turntables for a range of budgets. If price isn’t an issue, Technics offers the Direct Drive Turntable System SL-1200GR ( $1,799, Technics ) that fuses traditional analog and digital technologies. Alternatively, Audio-Technica offers a wide choice of retro-inspired designs. The Fully Manual Belt-Drive Turntable AT-LPW40WN ( $379, Amazon ) is set on a MDF plinth, and simulates walnut wood veneer, giving a nod to the 70's.

The ultimate music lovers dream

Ever dreamed of owning a jukebox? They don’t come cheap. The Marshall Vinyl 45 Jukebox ( $14,995, Modern Jukeboxes ) will set you back a dime or two. The smart kit is hand-built in the UK, holds 70 x 7-inch records, includes a Bluetooth receiver and an auxiliary output and input that allows you to connect to other smart technologies. It’s the ultimate choice for music lovers and offers all the advantages of modern tech.

But if vinyl isn’t your thing, there's also a sound choice of retro-inspired music systems. A particular favorite of mine is Ruark’s R2 Smart Music System ( $799, AudioNation ). Available in light cream lacquer with an ash grill, or espresso lacquer with a walnut grill, it’s smart looks give it a strong retro vibe.

2. Drinks trolley

(Image credit: Home Depot)

The drinks trolley takes me back to Babycham and Snowballs and makes me reminisce about my grandad serving me a small tipple at Christmas time. Think Abigail’s Party or I Love Lucy, with a drinks trolley taking center stage.

And now, a good few decades later, the drinks trolley is back on the scene. It can add a touch of opulence to your decor and provide a handy place to serve cocktails if you enjoy entertaining. Besides providing a place to show off beautifully designed bottles, a drinks trolley sits hand in hand with Book Shelf Wealth — adding a touch of decadence to a room without being overly showy.

If you fancy a bit of bling, the Gold Odessa Bar Chart ( $108, Home Depot ) could be for you. Although if gold is too bold, the trolley is available in black, gold and brown, mirrored black, and silver and gray. Going up a notch, this Booher solid Wood Bar Cart ( $279, Wayfair ) is a nod back to the 1970s love of rattan. The lower shelf features six bottle holders, with the top designed for serving.

3. Lava lamp

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lava lamps have been around for over 50 years and are as cool as ever. Based on an egg timer, Edward Craven-Walker invented the lamp in 1963, and founded the UK manufacturing company Mathmos .

The first lava lamp, the Astro, was launched in 1963 and appeared in cult TV shows in the 1960s and 1970s, proving its popularity as a fashionable design of the time.

It has remained popular with many new designs being released, so Craven-Walker was right when he said the lava lamp would always be popular: “It’s like the cycle of life. It grows, breaks up, falls down and then starts all over again.” They are also pretty mesmerizing to watch.

Why not bring the lava lamp’s funky vibe into your interior? The Aurora Biorealis, with purple wax and teal liquid ( $37, Amazon ), is a tribute to the Northern Lights. Alternatively, opt for a shimmer of ambient light with the Polar Glimmer Motion Light ( $37, Amazon ).

4. The Sideboard

(Image credit: Wayfair)

There’s nothing like seeing a sideboard in a secondhand furniture shop to bring back memories of 1970s dining rooms. Sideboards, traditionally long in nature, were used to store dinnerware — serving dishes, crockery, glassware and cutlery.

Today, sideboards can bring fashion and function to your interior. For a retro look, opt for a sideboard on raised legs, with a wood or wood-veneer finish, and be selective about the handles — they can make or break the look. The Coralie Wide 2 Drawer Servicer in Walnut ( $215, Wayfair ), provides a modern take on the traditional sideboard with contrasting cupboard fronts with a honeycomb-pattern finish.

5. Rugs

(Image credit: Walmart)

In the 1970s, rugs were anything but boring. They were bright, bold, and there to be seen. Rather than pulling a room scheme together on the quiet, they were loud and proud. To add this vibe to your interior, think of geometric patterns in oranges, reds and browns. And have fun!

The Dawn Orange & Ivory Rug from Ruggable boasts a geometric design in two colourways and is available in various sizes, ( from $89, Ruggable ). Or, to quieten down the impact so it doesn’t resemble your grandparent’s living room, keep to a geometric pattern but tone down on colour. The Novogratz Retro Area Rug is available in blue and green colorways ($39, Walmart).