How to control your PS5 with your TV remote

Although we consider the PlayStation 5’s Media Remote to be one of the best PS5 accessories to buy right now, you don’t actually need it if you want to use the console as an entertainment center.

Thanks to the magic of HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (or HDMI-CEC to its friends), you can control the PS5 just as well using the remote which came with your television. In this guide, we’ll show you how to connect your TV remote to the console, allowing you to move through menus, change the volume and even turn the machine on and off.

You will need a relatively recent television compatible with HDMI-CEC in order for this to work, but since you’ve got a powerful console, it’s highly likely you’ve also got a cutting edge TV too. Let’s see how it’s done.

1. Go to Settings (Image: © Future) Navigate to your PS5’s home screen and go to the Settings menu which you will see a cog in the top right corner of the screen.

2. Select System (Image: © Future) Next, select System from the list of options.

3. Choose HDMI (Image: © Future) In the System menu, select HDMI in the sidebar. Next, navigate to the options on the right side of the screen and select Enable HDMI Device Link. You will also see two other optional settings. You can activate Enable One Touch Play if you want your television to automatically turn on and switch its input to the PS5 whenever you power up the console. You can also activate Enable Power Off Link which will turn off the console when you turn off the television.

4. Test the remote (Image: © Amazon) Reach for your TV remote. Now try your remote’s navigation buttons – they should enable you to move around the PS5’s on-screen options. This confirms the remote has connected. If it has not connected, then it’s likely HDMI control has not been enabled on your TV so go to your television’s settings and ensure it is active. The instructions for this will vary from TV to TV so have a read of the television’s manual.

And there you go. You can now enjoy controlling your PS5 with your television remote. You can learn how to use Remote Play on PS5 and stream to your iPhone, iPad, Android device or PC (this little trick helped us grab the screenshots above). You can also boost your play by discovering how to see frames per second (FPS) on PS5 and learn how to set PS5 parental controls .