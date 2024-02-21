Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC collector’s edition — release date, price and where to pre-order

Arise now, ye tarnished! After almost two years of waiting, we finally have fresh details about Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. The first DLC expansion for FromSoftware’s epic open-world action RPG, Shadow of the Erdtree will add loads of new content to the multi-GOTY winner and is set to arrive in the summer.

While the DLC expansion will be sold separately (for $39), and in a bundle with the base Elden Ring game (for $79), most excitingly is the reveal of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition that includes extra goodies like a statue of Messmer the Impaler.

The Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition will cost $249 in the U.S. and £224 in the U.K. and is available on PlayStation, PC and Xbox platforms. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion is set for release on June 21, and naturally, the collector’s edition will be available on the same date, but pre-orders are open right now!

Trust me, this is very much an item you’re going to want to pre-order as Elden Ring fans are some of the most passionate in gaming, and the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition is pretty much guaranteed to sell out. The Bandai Namco store has already crashed under the strain of so many Elden Ring fans trying to log on and pre-order their collector’s edition, so the CE likely won't stay in stock for very long.

If you’re looking to lock in your Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Collector’s Edition pre-order ahead of its release date in June, then we’ve got all the details you need below including those all important buying links. There’s also a breakdown of what’s included in the box in case you’re still deciding whether to commit your cash.

Where to buy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition

As of 11:31 a.m. ET the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order on the Bandai Namco Store. It costs $249, and is set to launch on June 21. The Collector's Edition can be purchased with a digital code for the DLC on PlayStation, PC or Xbox. It's likely this will sell out so get yours ASAP.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition (PS5): $249 @ Bandai Namco Store

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition includes the DLC expansion (base game not included), a digital copy of the soundtrack, a 40-page hardcover artbook, and an 18-inch statue of Messmer the Impaler. This listing is for the PlayStation version of the CE.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition (PC): $249 @ Bandai Namco Store

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition includes the DLC expansion (base game not included), a digital copy of the soundtrack, a 40-page hardcover artbook, and an 18-inch statue of Messmer the Impaler. This listing is for the PC (on Steam) version of the CE.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition (Xbox): $249 @ Bandai Namco Store

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition includes the DLC expansion (base game not included), a digital copy of the soundtrack, a 40-page hardcover artbook, and an 18-inch statue of Messmer the Impaler. This listing is for the Xbox version of the CE.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition: £224 @ Bandai Namco Store

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition includes the DLC expansion (base game not included), a digital copy of the soundtrack, a 40-page hardcover artbook, and an 18-inch statue of Messmer the Impaler. It costs a hefty £224 at the Bandai Namco store U.K.

What’s in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Launching June 21 for $249, the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition comes with a digital voucher for the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and a digital copy of the soundtrack. There's also physical goodies including a 40-page hardcover art book and a 46cm figurine of Mesmer the Impaler, a key figure in the new DLC.

If you're just after the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, that will cost you $39, or you can spring a little extra for the Premium Edition which includes a digital copy of the soundtrack and a digital version of the art book. The Premium Edition costs $49.

You need the base Elden Ring game to play Shadow of the Erdtree so naturally there's a bundle containing both, it costs $79 for the standard edition, or $99 for the Deluxe Edition (which includes the digital soundtrack and art book).

Whichever edition of the game you buy comes with a Bonus Gesture as a pre-order reward. But don't worry if you're planning to wait to buy the DLC post launch, it's already been confirmed you can unlock this gesture through gameplay instead.