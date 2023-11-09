As a fitness editor, I know what I’m looking for when it comes to gym kit — I want it to be sweat-wicking, comfortable, and feel soft against my skin as I move. One of my favorite brands, whether I’m running a marathon or dashing to a Pilates class, is lululemon, and recently the brand launched it’s first bodywear collection — Wundermost.

The collection of bodywear, designed to keep you cool and comfortable all day, not just when you’re working out, is made from the brand’s super-soft new fabric, Ultra Soft Nulu. There’s nine different styles, from full bodysuits, to t-shirts and bras. To save you from scrolling, and to help you work out what to buy and what to skip, we put the new collection to the test.

The collection has nine different silhouettes, available in 14 different colors. It was released online on lululemon.com and in stores on October 17. Not for you? Check out everything you need to know about Lululemon’s Black Friday event here.

I’ve been testing Lululemon’s new Wundermost collection — here’s my verdict

(Image credit: lululemon)

To find out more, I’ve been wearing items from the Wundermost collection for the past few weeks. Here’s my verdict:

It really is buttery soft

If you thought lululemon’s align leggings were soft, wait till you feel the Ultra Soft Nulu. It’s extremely comfortable against the skin, while still being thick enough to offer some support. It hugs the body well, without making you feel like you’re wearing anything too tight and constrictive, and the best thing about it is, it still wicks sweat away from the body and dries quickly, if you do work up a sweat climbing the stairs to the office.

I am currently five-and-a-half months pregnant, so was worried about certain styles feeling too tight and constrictive against my bump as I moved. I sized up when trying on the Wundermost long sleeve turtle neck, and found it really soft and comfortable.

The styles are extremely flattering

Lululemon has made everyday clothes, as well as activewear, for years, but this is a new direction into bodywear for the brand. People will immediately question how it compares to Skims, arguably the most famous bodywear brand on the market, and I’d say, having tried both, lululemon’s range is softer against the skin and has more coverage. The brand has made the collection double-layered, which means there’s a snug, supportive hold across the line, without feeling too constricting.

The bras won’t be for everyone

My favorite items from the collection are the two bras — the Wundermost Scoop-Neck Spaghetti-Strap Bra, and the Ultra Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette. I hate a bra with underwire and often opt for soft yoga bras for everyday wear, so both of these offerings immediately ticked the right boxes for me. I loved how soft they were against my skin, and how comfortable both were as I moved.

That said, these bras won’t be suitable for everyone — you have to select your lululemon clothing size, not your normal bra size, and both bras are only available in an A-D cup. If you’re larger than a D cup, you’ll probably find you won’t get enough support from the bra.