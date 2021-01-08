Can I watch US Amazon Prime in the UK?

Amazon Prime is one of the best streaming platforms around, and it provides a vast range of popular TV shows, movies, and originals in all parts of the world.

But while Prime is a top-rated and highly capable streaming platform, it has some limitations. Namely, it places limits on the content you can access abroad. With a Prime VPN, you can solve this problem and access your home country’s full Prime library whenever you travel to a foreign nation.

One of the things you might be wondering is whether you can use the best VPN to watch TV shows and movies from another country’s Prime library. For example, if you live in the UK and have a Prime account, you may want to access Prime US. In this article, we’ll tell you if this is possible.

A Prime VPN can access content from your country abroad

If you don’t own a VPN and try using Amazon Prime Video when you’re in a different country, you’ll quickly learn that there are fewer TV shows and movies to watch. As a result of content restrictions, Amazon will only offer some of its original content to stream during your time abroad.

This obviously isn’t ideal because you’ll no doubt want to be able to access your country’s full Amazon Prime catalog on holiday or work travels. But if you sign up for a VPN service and access Amazon Prime with it, you can simply use a server in your native country to browse the platform like normal. That way, you won’t need to stick to watching a select few Amazon originals but rather all your favorite TV shows and movies.

A Prime VPN can’t access overseas content

Compared to other popular streaming platforms, Amazon Prime will only allow its users to watch TV shows, movies, and other types of content in the country where they sign up for a subscription.

So, if you’re British and set up an Amazon Prime account, you’ll automatically be given access to Amazon Prime UK. If you try using a VPN to access the Prime library of a different country, you’ll be unable to do so and will be greeted with a reduced catalog of Prime originals.

On the other hand, Netflix is very different because it enables users to browse international content libraries based on their geographic location. For example, a Brit on holiday in America will instantly be able to access Netflix US. Due to this arrangement, Netflix users can connect to another country’s library by connecting to a server just about anywhere.

Can an Amazon Prime VPN access US content in the UK?

If you happen to be an Amazon Prime user based in the UK, it can be tempting to try accessing Prime’s US catalog if there’s a particular TV show or movie you want to watch.

But, as aforementioned, Amazon will have worked out your geographic location when you initially signed up for an account. And due to licensing agreements, Prime will only provide access to a single national content library. So, frustratingly, you can’t access Prime US as a UK user. While VPNs are certainly powerful tools, there’s no way to change this.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that using a VPN for Prime is a useless endeavor. If you’re a big fan of Prime and want full access to it everywhere you travel, a VPN will make sure you can browse your country’s entire Prime library wherever you are.

When it comes to streaming TV shows and movies that are only available in specific countries, you’re better off using Netflix or any other streaming service that lets you use international content libraries. If that’s the case, you should check out the best streaming VPN and Netflix VPN services.

Which VPN do we recommend for Amazon Prime users?

