Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Biggest expected differences

Call it uncharacteristic, but we actually know a lot more about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro more than other flagship releases. That’s because Google’s been helping to feed prior rumors about them with its own teasers and previews that detail nearly everything there is to know about them. Yet, we still may be in for a surprise.

The “Made by Google” event is a short few days away, where we should finally get an official announcement for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These phones follow in standard fashion in years past, where the former is the smaller of the two, while the Pro tends to receive a few exclusive treats to warrant its higher cost. They could very well be some of the best phones released this year.

There’s obviously a lot to be excited about for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, they should be sharing a few commonalities, like a new Tensor G3 chip, Android 14, and have similar designs, but we’ll detail their differences as well to give you a better idea which could be better suited for you.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Rumored specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8 rumored specs Pixel 8 Pro rumored specs Price $699 $999 Display 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz adaptive 1 - 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide 50MP main + 64MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto Chipset Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 4,355 mAh 4,950 mAh Charging 27W (wired), 12W (wireless) 30W (wired), 12W (wireless) Water/dust resistance IP68 IP68

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

Both should be officially announced at the “Made by Google” event on October 4, 2023, and similar to past releases, should also be released roughly a week later. That means global availability would start on October 11.

Pricing is going to be a point of contention for longtime users because it’s rumored that price hikes are in store for this year’s Pixel phones. Rumors claim that the Pixel 8 will cost $699 instead of $599 , while the Pixel 8 Pro’s price is expected to go from $899 to $999. It may alienate loyal owners, especially given how Pixel phones typically undercut their competition in price.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Google/YouTube)

We already know exactly what the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro look like thanks to Google’s continuous stream of teasers and previews — and this is on top of the other leaks we’ve seen months ago. It’s no secret that they both adopt the familiar design language of its predecessors, complete with the camera humps we’ve been accustomed to seeing in the last few generations of Pixel phones.

Rounded edges, glass surfaces, and metal trims seem to be the fundamental traits they share, but it’s hard to tell if they will be rocking “flat” displays instead of the curved ones we see currently with the Pixel 7 series. Due to how the Pixel 8 Pro’s the larger of the two, it’s going to naturally weigh more and be more challenging to use one-handed. Knowing that, the Pixel 8 would be the more comfortable phone to use.

Besides that, the only other difference with their designs relate to the camera arrangement on the back of both phones. It’s crystal clear from Google’s own rendered images that the Pixel 8 Pro fashions a triple camera system, while the Pixel 8 is limited to a dual camera one.

Additionally, there’s an extra sensor below the LED flash on the Pixel 8 Pro. Leaks indicate it’s a temperature sensor that could be used to record temperature levels of objects. It’s hard to say what practical applications it’s going to be useful for, but it appears to be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Display

If you prefer bigger displays, you’ll naturally gravitate towards the Pixel 8 Pro because of its expected larger 6.7-inch Super Actua Display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 is expected to offer a 6.2-inch Super Actua display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. While it’s not much of a separation, the higher display refresh rate of the Pixel 8 Pro would make it more appealing for hardcore gamers.

We suspect that the resolutions will remain somewhat the same as their predecessors, but these new Super Actua displays are reportedly going to boost their brightness. We should see the Pixel 8 reaching 1,400 nits HDR brightness and 2,000 nits peak brightness according to the rumors, while the Pixel 8 Pro is supposed to get brighter at 1,600 nits HDR brightness and 2,400 nits peak brightness.

No one should be surprised if the Pixel 8 Pro does indeed get a better looking display, but that’s what we’ve typically seen from the series.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Casual shutterbugs should be satisfied with the Pixel 8, but there’s sufficient reason for power users to go with the Pixel 8 Pro. The two are rumored to share the same 50MP main camera, but the Pixel 8 will have a 12MP ultrawide camera as opposed to the Pixel 8 Pro’s 48MP ultrawide with upgraded autofocus. Furthermore, there’s the added benefit of the 48MP 5x telephoto camera of the Pixel 8 Pro to get closer to subjects without sacrificing detail and clarity.

Diving into some of the photo and video features listed in a recent specs leak, it looks as though that the Pixel 8 Pro’s going to offer Pro controls. We presume it could finally introduce manual controls, something that the series hasn’t offered previously with the native camera app. For professionals who want to tune the camera’s settings, such as the shutter speed, ISO, and color temperature, this is a long overdue addition that should please them.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

When it comes to the software, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about exclusive features for just the Pixel 8 Pro. Instead, it appears that a Video Unblu feature could be coming to turn any out of focus video captures and make them clear. Even cooler, they’re reportedly gaining an “Audio Magic Eraser” feature that can eliminate unwanted background noise from video recordings.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Performance

(Image credit: @chunvn8888/X)

Not surprisingly, both phones are expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chip — an upgrade over last year’s Tensor G2. We’ll certainly have our eyes locked in on how it turns out, just because the Tensor G2 underperformed in several synthetic benchmark tests we ran on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Knowing that, there’s going to be more pressure for the Tensor G3 to perform well, and based on the rumors so far, it appears to be the case. It’s been redesigned according to the rumors, complete with a max clock speed of 3.0GHz with its large Cortex-X3 core, 2.45GHz from its four Cortex-A510 cores, and 2.15GHz from four Cortex-A510 cores.

Pixel phones have a reputation of being very speedy on the surface with basic tasks, such as running around the interface or launching your favorite apps, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Tensor G3 handles complex operations. Furthermore, the expected power improvements with the Tensor G3 could make 8K video capture a reality for this year’s Pixel phones — which is still a rarity amongst today’s flagships.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Battery life and charging

Unfortunately for Google’s Pixel phones, they’ve never had the endurance to make it into our best phone battery life list — so this is an ongoing area of opportunity. It’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing larger batteries in either phone, as the Pixel 8 is believed to have the same battery capacity as the Pixel 7. Even though the Pixel 8 Pro should be getting a larger battery than the Pixel 8, rumors detail it to be a 4,950 mAh battery — a slight dip from the 5,000 mAh battery of the Pixel 7 Pro before it.

This means that it’s going to boil down to two critical things: the power efficiency of their displays and Tensor G3 chips. If Google is somehow able to delicately balance them with help from power enhancements courtesy of Android 14, then it’s possible that battery life will be improved over their predecessors.

It’s also unlikely we’ll see any major changes with their wired and wireless charging. In fact, Google’s reportedly sticking to 27W and 30W wired charging for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro respectively — which are the same rates as last year’s Pixel phones. Furthermore, it seems like they’ll also stay stuck as 12W wireless charging too.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Outlook

(Image credit: Twitter / Mishaal Rahman)

Now that you have a better idea of how the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro stack up against each other, choosing one will hinge on how much you’re willing to pay or if you find value in the exclusive features of the Pixel 8 Pro.

As we’re mentioned earlier, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to be priced at $699 and $999 respectively. If you prefer a smaller phone without all the fluff, the Pixel 8 is more than capable for everyday stuff such as taking photos for social, checking email, and catching up on your favorite shows on streaming services.

You might be paying a $300 premium to get the Pixel 8 Pro, but it’s gaining a temperature sensor, 5x telephoto camera, and some pro controls with its cameras — along with the larger display and theoretically longer battery life.