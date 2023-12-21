Emma vs Casper: Which is the best hybrid for your sleeping style?

Emma and Casper are two of the most recognizable brands behind some of the best mattresses in a box. The Emma Hybrid Comfort and Casper Original Hybrid are both excellent options if you’re looking for a mattress that combines the comfort of a foam mattress alongside the additional support of coils. But although these mattresses look similar on the surface, they’re built quite differently. In this Emma vs Casper comparison piece, we’ll explore their differences and similarities.

Like many of our best mattress selections, both the Emma and the Casper mattresses are hybrids, and both brands provide decent sleep trials and warranties. However, each has its own distinctive design and sleep feel.

There’s also a considerable price difference between them. At full MSRP, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is $1,199 for a queen, but a 50% off sale means you can currently buy a queen size Emma Hybrid Comfort for $599 from Emma Sleep . The Casper Original Hybrid is more expensive, with a queen costing $1,495 at MSRP, although you can currently buy a queen size Casper Original Hybrid for $1,270 from Casper . Is the Casper worth the higher price tag? Let’s find out in this Emma vs Casper comparison.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $739 $369 at Emma Sleep The Emma Hybrid Comfort is slightly firmer than the Emma Original, which makes it a solid choice for back sleepers who will benefit most from its seven-zone pocket springs. Much like the Nectar, the Emma Hybrid Comfort’s individually wrapped springs promote airflow which improves overall temperature regulation. This 50% off sale doesn't match the 60% off sale we saw during the recent Black Friday sales, but is still an excellent price for such a high-end hybrid from a recognizable brand.



Casper Original Hybrid: from $1,095 $930 at Casper

The Casper Original, which is the Casper Original Hybrid's all-foam counterpart, also occupies a spot in our best mattress guide. However, the hybrid offers increased ventilation thanks to its layer of coils, which improves temperature regulation. The layers of coil also adds a supportive base layer, plus its zoned support ensures correct spinal alignment while you sleep, which will be good news for anyone suffering from back pain. Casper's current 15% off discount is pretty good from this brand (we usually see discounts in the region of 10% for the Original and Original Hybrid, which goes up to 25% during major sales), but you'll have to be quick as this sale is due to end soon.

Emma vs Casper: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Emma Hybrid Comfort Casper Original Hybrid Type: Hybrid Hybrid Layers: 7 4 Firmness (1-10): 5 (customers rate it at 7-7.5) 6.5 Height: 13" 11" Trial: 365 nights 100 nights Warranty: 10 years 10 years Price bracket: Mid-range Upper mid-range

Emma vs Casper: Price, trials & warranties

A queen Emma Hybrid Comfort is currently on sale for $599

A queen Caper Original Hybrid is currently $1,270.25

Both have a 10 year warranty, but the Emma has a longer sleep trial

Emma has regular sales and discounts, with the biggest savings reserved for major sale events and holidays. Currently there’s 50% off the Emma Hybrid Comfort. If you want to maximize your savings, you can also get an extra 10% off bedding. We have seen discounts reach up to 55% on the Emma range, so bookmark our Emma mattress sales page if you’d rather postpone your purchase until you can get it at the best price possible.

Casper’s sales are less frequent and less generous, with 10% being standard on the Casper Original Hybrid. Currently there’s 15% off, which is well worth taking advantage of. However, we did see 25% off around Black Friday so if you’re not in any rush to buy, we’d recommend bookmarking the Casper mattress sales page to keep up with the latest offers (be warned, though, you might be waiting a while).

Even at full price the Emma is cheaper than the Casper but, with the current offers on both brands, a queen Emma is half the price of the equivalent Casper. Emma also gives sleepers a full year to try out the mattress, whereas you only get 100 nights with the Casper. Both mattresses offer a 10 year warranty and free shipping.

Here's a look at the prices you could expect to pay is buying them at full MSRP:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Emma Comfort Hybrid Casper Original Hybrid Twin MSRP: $739 $1,095 Twin XL MSRP: $999 $1,195 Full MSRP: $1,049 $1,395 Queen MSRP: $1,199 $1,495 King MSRP: $1,499 $1,895 Cal king MSRP: $1,499 $1,895 Split king MSRP: $1,998 N/A

Emma vs Casper price winner: Emma

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is not only cheaper at full price, but currently half the price of the Casper. Emma also offers a generous 365-night trial, which gives you a whole year to decide if the mattress is the right one for you.

Emma vs Casper: Materials & design

Both mattresses are hybrid models

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is 13” and has seven layers

The Casper Original Hybrid is 11” and has four layers

Like many of our best hybrid mattress entries, the Emma Hybrid Comfort and Casper Original Hybrid are both made up of a combination of foams and coils. But, as you might expect, the fundamental design differs from mattress to mattress.

(Image credit: Emma)

Underneath the breathable and moisture-wicking cover of the Emma Hybrid Comfort is a layer of Emma’s proprietary Point Elastic Airgocell foam that is designed to absorb and release excess body heat. Up next is a cool memory foam layer to mold to the body, followed by durable HRX foam. This sits on top of the seven-zoned edge-to-edge pocket springs, which are individually wrapped to encourage airflow. The springs are designed to adapt to each sleeper’s spine, for optimal support and spinal alignment. The whole mattress sits on a stabilizing base and an anti-slip lower cover with handles.

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Original Hybrid starts with a cozy knit cover with added edge support, followed by a layer of Casper’s signature foam with AirScape technology, designed to increase airflow. Underneath this is a layer of memory foam divided into three ergonomic zones designed to support and keep the spine aligned. Last up is the layer of springs to add lift and support to the mattress. The perimeter of this layer is also firmer to provide further edge support.

Emma vs Casper materials & design winner: Emma

Although both mattresses are well constructed, we think the Emma is slightly superior, with more layers of foam for contouring and support alongside the seven-zoned pocket springs.

Emma vs Casper: Comfort & support

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a medium firm mattress

Emma’s official rating is 5/10 but customers suggest it’s closer to a 7-7.5/10

The Casper is also a medium firm mattress, rated at 6.5/10 for firmness

Although Emma rates the Hybrid Comfort as a 5/10 for firmness, customers report that it sleeps more like a 7-7.5/10. This make is particularly suitable for back sleepers, with the seven-zoned spring layer doing a great job of easing aches and pains. The foams in the Hybrid Comfort are also a little firmer than some mattresses and, while there’s great pressure relief around the hips and shoulders for back and stomach sleepers, we think that many side sleepers (and lightweight side sleepers in particular) are likely to find this mattress too firm.

The Casper also sleeps slightly firmer, boasting great mattress isolation. The three-zoned layer of memory foam offers targeted support, with softer support at the shoulders and firmer around the hips and lower back to keep the spine aligned. Consequently, the mattress does a superb job of keeping you comfortable whatever position you sleep in, with targeted cushioning along the pressure points. However, heavier sleepers may not find it firm enough.

Emma vs Casper comfort & support winner: Casper

Although both mattresses offer great support, we think that the targeted support of the Casper edges it here. It suits a wider range of sleeping styles and keeps sleepers comfortable and supported in key areas.

Emma vs Casper: Temperature regulation

The Emma has two layers of cooling foam, coils and a breathable cover

The Casper has a knit cover and ventilated foam to aid airflow

Both mattresses do a good job of regulating temperature

The Emma Hybrid Comfort starts with a breathable cover to wick away moisture. Underneath this is Emma’s proprietary Airgocell foam, designed to absorb and release excess body heat, followed by a layer of cool memory foam. Well-spaced coils also help to promote airflow through the mattress.

The Casper Original Hybrid also has a breathable knit cover, as well as their signature foam help aid ventilation, promote airflow and dispel heat. Like the Emma, the coil layer also promotes airflow, with plenty of space between the coils.

These features on both mattresses should help to keep the average sleeper cool at night but, if you’re a particularly hot sleeper, you will probably want to consider one of our best cooling mattresses as these have features specifically designed to prevent overheating at night.

Emma vs Casper temperature regulation winner: It’s a draw

While neither of these mattresses are specifically designed for cooling, they both do a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night. With foam specifically designed to provide cooling, along with well-spaced coils, both these mattresses will keep the average sleeper cool while they sleep.

Emma vs Casper: Which should you buy?

Buy the Emma if...

✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The slightly firmer feel of the mattress means that it's particularly supportive for those that sleep on their back or stomach. Emma's supportive HRX foam combined with a 7-zone ergonomic layer of pocket springs prevents the mattress from dipping or hollowing under pressure areas.

✅ You want a firmer mattress: The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a firmer mattress that you sleep ‘on’ rather than sinking into. There’s still contouring around the hips and shoulders, but the mattress is more responsive and easier to move around on and change sleeping position.

✅ You sleep hot: This mattress has plenty of features to help keep you cool, including a breathable top cover, Emma's Airgocell foam to absorb and release excess body heat and moisture, a cool foam layer and pocket springs that promote airflow.

Buy the Casper if...

✅ You want a mattress to suit all sleeping positions: With its clever three-zoned support foam, the Casper provides both soft and firm support where needed, helping to keep the spine aligned and pressure points supported in all positions.

✅ You want the option to upgrade: Although the Casper does a good job of keeping sleepers cool, there is the option to upgrade to Casper’s Snow Hybrid, which offer five degrees more cooling.

✅ You want superior edge support: The Casper’s reinforced edge provides an extremely stable surface, meaning sleepers can use the full width of the bed at night and sit on the bed without sliding off.