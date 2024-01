Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online

The Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream is an all-Premier League matchup — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Sheffield Utd’s chances of maintaining their Premier League status are looking increasingly non-existent. The club are now seven points from safety, having only won twice in more than 20 games. It’s a record that suggests an immediate return to the Championship is a near-certainty. But a strong FA Cup campaign could be just the tonic needed to keep the club’s fanbase onside, so don’t expect Sheffield Utd to roll over as they welcome fellow EPL team Brighton to Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, Brighton are enjoying another high-flying season. The South Coast club are currently in 7th, and while only a single win in their last five games suggests they may not have it in them to compete for a spot in the illustrious Premier League top four, the Seagulls remain on an upward trajectory. After cruising past Championship side Stoke in the previous round, Brighton will be eying up a deep run in the FA Cup to add some gloss to what is shaping up to be a pretty solid season.

The Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream might not be the most exciting match in the FA Cup 4th round, but both teams will be eager to progress so you can expect a high-intensity game. We’ve got all the details you need to watch online from anywhere down below.

Watch Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live streams from anywhere

Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own home.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch around the world

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Sheffield Utd vs Brighton in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, Sheffield Utd vs Brighton is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast live by either BBC or ITV in the United Kingdom over the fourth round weekend.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now, but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Brighton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Sheffield Utd vs Brighton. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access FA Cup live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.