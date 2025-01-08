YouTube TV just gave users a huge 4K upgrade — here's what you need to know

YouTube TV just got a new feature that alerts you if a show or live event you're watching is also available in 4K streaming — ensuring you get the highest quality picture.

As reported by the Cordcutter News, a small pop-up will appear in the top right corner of your screen if a 4K stream is available for the show you're watching.

Before now, if you were subscribed to the 4K Plus add-on, you would need to actively find 4K content on the app or remember which channels or events would offer the capability. The pop-up is a simple feature but it takes the hunt-and-peck out of looking for 4K shows and enables you to quickly switch between streams with a quick click.

That said, you still need the 4K Plus add-on to actually watch 4K streams, which costs $9.99 per month in addition to YouTube TV's $82.99 plan. Adding 4K Plus does have extra benefits for subscribers aside from 4K playback. It also adds unlimited simultaneous streams and allows you to download recordings so you can watch them offline.

YouTube TV has already seen several price increases, with the most recent being the $10 increase to $82.99 that went into effect this month.

The new 4K notification feature seems great if you're looking for 4K content. However, if you're not paying for the add-on, the new notification is now a not-so-subtle upsell to upgrade, which could be considered annoying.

As with most Google-owned products, the feature is rolling out to YouTube TV subscribers now. If you aren't seeing the 4K notification pop up, then give it a day or two and your account should get the update soon.

