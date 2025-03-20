You’ll never believe the twists in this cult classic Korean thriller — watch it now before it leaves Netflix

Opinion
By published

Park Chan-wook's 'Oldboy' is one of the boldest and best thrillers South Korea has ever produced

Choi Min-sik in Oldboy
(Image credit: Alamy)

The first time I watched Park Chan-wook’s “Oldboy,” nearly 20 years ago, I didn’t know what to expect, other than something bizarre and crazy.

That’s probably the best way to experience the South Korean cult classic since it delivers some of the most audacious twists in cinema history. If you’ve never seen “Oldboy,” you have until March 24 to catch it on Netflix, and all you really need to know is that it’s a dark, visually stunning thriller with intense performances and a fascinatingly warped sensibility.

Even if, like me, you’ve seen “Oldboy” before, it’s rewarding in a different and equally exciting way to watch it again. Like the best movies with memorable twists, “Oldboy” isn’t just about the trickery of surprising viewers with a development they didn’t see coming.

It’s an intricately constructed story that weaves in hints and foreshadowing of things to come, which are even more satisfying to spot when you know where the story is headed.

‘Oldboy’ is a revenge story like no other

“Oldboy” grabs the audience’s attention immediately, as harried protagonist Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) is dangling a frightened man over the side of a building, insisting that the man listen to him recount his tale of woe.

The single-minded Dae-su has just been released from 15 years of solitary confinement in a mysterious private prison, where he was frequently drugged and manipulated, with nothing but a TV to keep him company.

The suicidal stranger is the first person that Dae-su has seen in 15 years, but he’s not interested in the man’s own personal history, and he doesn’t even flinch when the person he just spoke to plummets off the roof and lands on a car behind him. That’s how determined Dae-su is to find the person who kidnapped him and discover the reason behind his imprisonment.

OLDBOY - Official Trailer - YouTube OLDBOY - Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

He may wish he never bothered, though, given the horrific secrets he eventually learns. Before that, he meets shy young sushi chef Mido (Kang Hye-jung), who takes him in and becomes his devoted ally as he searches for the truth about what happened to him and why.

During his captivity, Dae-su’s kidnapper framed him for his wife’s murder, and his daughter who was four years old when he was taken is now an adult he’s afraid to contact.

That’s all the more reason for Dae-su to inflict some of the same pain on his mysterious enemy that has been inflicted on him, although his attempt at revenge is not as purely motivated as he believes.

It’s tough to say more about Dae-su’s mission without giving away the movie’s bold plot developments, but both the character and the audience will be shocked — and possibly disgusted — by what unfolds.

The style of ‘Oldboy’ is as ambitious as its storytelling

Park matches the uncompromising narrative with a propulsive visual style, as Dae-su applies the martial arts skills he honed in captivity against the various criminals who stand in his way.

The most famous moment in the movie is a bravura single-take fight scene in a hallway, as Dae-su takes out a whole squadron of thugs with nothing but a hammer and his furious determination. Shot like a side-scrolling video game, it’s become an iconic action sequence, emulated by numerous other films and TV series, including Marvel’s “Daredevil.”

Oldboy fight scene

(Image credit: Alamy)

Park uses close-ups and deep focus to emphasize the dichotomy between Dae-su and his tormentor, and also between the past and present versions of those characters, who are defined by a history they can’t escape. As Dae-su immerses himself in his own lost memories, the line between the past and the present is often blurred, just as his lengthy confinement has muddled the subjective passage of time.

Those are heavy themes, and “Oldboy” gets even heavier as it goes on, but it’s also playful and often fun, especially in the glee that Dae-su exhibits in taking out his frustrations on the people who facilitated his torture. Park puts the audience through a harrowing ordeal, but he makes it consistently entertaining even amid its most punishing anguish.

Maintaining that balance is what makes “Oldboy” so brilliant, and what has allowed its reputation to continually grow since its 2003 release. Park has gone on to become a major international filmmaker, with similarly mesmerizing, accomplished movies including “The Handmaiden” and “Decision to Leave,” but “Oldboy” remains his signature masterpiece.

There’s nothing quite like it, whether you’re watching it for the first time or seeing it again with a fresh perspective.

“Oldboy” is streaming on Netflix until March 24.

More from Tom's Guide

Josh Bell
Josh Bell
Writer

Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and has written about movies and TV for Vulture, Inverse, CBR, Crooked Marquee and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Daniel Craig in &quot;Glass Onion&quot;
5 Netflix movies with a twist you’ll never see coming
(L-R) Alberto Ammann as Juan and Luis Tosar as Malamadre in &quot;Cell 211&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most gripping thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes
Ryan Gosling as Julian in &quot;Only God Forgives&quot;
One of my favorite crime thrillers of all time is streaming free on Prime Video — and the critics got it wrong
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie
Maika Monroe as Julia in &quot;Watcher&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the darkest psychological thriller movies I’ve ever seen — and it’ll stay with you for weeks
helen Hunt in &quot;I See You&quot;
One of the most mind-twisting psychological thrillers is streaming free right now — and it’s full of surprises
Latest in Streaming
A phone with the Plex logo in front of an out-of-focus background of movie posters
Yikes! Plex is getting a price hike and this key feature is going behind a pay wall
Richard Gere in Arbitrage
5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s still stuck in my mind
Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2, Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings
There’s been 136 Netflix No. 1 movies in the last 4 years — here’s the 15 you need to watch
Poster for The Sex Lives of College Girls
'The Sex Lives of College Girls' canceled by Max after 3 seasons
Choi Min-sik in Oldboy
You’ll never believe the twists in this cult classic Korean thriller — watch it now before it leaves Netflix
Latest in Opinion
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room
Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s still stuck in my mind
Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2, Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings
There’s been 136 Netflix No. 1 movies in the last 4 years — here’s the 15 you need to watch
Choi Min-sik in Oldboy
You’ll never believe the twists in this cult classic Korean thriller — watch it now before it leaves Netflix
March Madness games on YouTube TV using multiview
This is how I've streamed March Madness for the past 2 years — and it's the only way to watch every second of all 67 games
woman shopping for TV with retail worker giving advice
I've been testing TVs for a decade — 5 things to avoid when shopping for a cheap TV
More about streaming
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;

One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s still stuck in my mind
Richard Gere in Arbitrage

5 must-see mystery movies on Prime Video you (probably) missed I'd stream right now
Google wallet app on screen

Google Wallet now lets kids to make supervised contactless payments and use digital passes — what you need to know
See more latest
Most Popular
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s still stuck in my mind
Woman in studio on exercise mat performing the splits while leaning on elbows and smiling at camera
Contortion workouts are trending, so I tried them — here’s what happened to my body
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room
Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2, Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings
There’s been 136 Netflix No. 1 movies in the last 4 years — here’s the 15 you need to watch
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu’s new true crime drama is one of the most shocking shows I’ve ever watched — and you can stream it now
De&#039;longhi la specialista touch first look
I got a first look at De'Longhi's new La Specialista Touch — 3 things I love, and 1 thing I don't
March Madness games on YouTube TV using multiview
This is how I've streamed March Madness for the past 2 years — and it's the only way to watch every second of all 67 games
woman shopping for TV with retail worker giving advice
I've been testing TVs for a decade — 5 things to avoid when shopping for a cheap TV
Two women sit on the Nolah Natural 11 Mattress
I'm a sleep editor and I'm ditching my memory foam bed for an organic mattress — here's why
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance, standing by an elevator
'Severance' season 2 finale — here's my wild theory based on episode 9