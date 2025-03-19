Netflix’s latest crime thriller show just got a new trailer — and I can’t wait to see this ‘Squid Game’ star back in action

News
By published

‘Karma’ is one of my most anticipated shows of the year

Park Hae-soo as Kim Beom-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; on Netflix
(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

Netflix has just dropped a gripping new trailer for “Karma,” and I’m seriously pumped.

This Korean crime thriller is one of my most anticipated shows of 2025 — not just because the premise is so intriguing, with a group trapped in an unbreakable karmic loop, but also because it features “Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo.

Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the blockbuster Netflix show, was one of my favorite parts of it. Now that he’s starring in “Karma,” set to debut on April 4, my expectations have definitely increased.

Of course, I don’t want to get my hopes too high, since it could end up being a dud, but with such a fascinating premise and a solid cast, I’m pretty confident it’ll still be worth watching.

“Karma” follows six individuals stuck in an unbreakable cycle of karma, each one shaped by a string of impulsive and reckless choices. The new trailer kicks off with a chilling plea: “I need you to kill someone. My father.” After a car accident, the characters come together and quickly realize they have more in common than they ever expected.

Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The troubled characters include a man drowning in debt who stumbles upon a 500 million won life insurance policy on his father and begins scheming, a woman who confronts the very source of her worst fears, and a reckless driver attempting to cover up his crime, only to find himself trapped by a witness demanding silence in exchange for money.

This trailer hints at dangerous connections forming between the six individuals caught in the accident. As they scramble to cover their tracks, their guilt drives them deeper into a cycle of crime.

But it’s soon revealed that the entire situation isn’t just a coincidence because someone is pulling the strings, using the chaos to conceal what looks like a premeditated murder.

‘Karma’ on Netflix — what we know so far

Lee Kwang-soo as Han Sang-hun and Gong Seung-yeon as Lee Yu-jeong in "Karma" on Netflix

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

Since the release of the new trailer, Netflix has dropped more first look images with a mysterious logline that reads: ”A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.”

We also have a full synopsis now that offers more plot details: “A hit-and-run. A cover-up. A debt-fueled murder plot. Karma weaves together the fates of six characters, each bound by a single, irreversible moment.”

Park Hae-soo as Kim Beom-jun in "Karma" on Netflix

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

The series is based on the Kakao webtoon “Karma” and comes from writer-director Lee Il-hyung, best known for the box office hit “A Violent Prosecutor.”

The webtoon delves into the life of a man who makes an irreversible deal after witnessing a mysterious accident, a doctor haunted by a childhood trauma, a debt-ridden individual who gambled on cryptocurrency, and a man who, after losing his job unjustly, falls into a trap involving a large sum of money. Their stories converge, leading to unforeseen and often tragic outcomes.

Alongside Park Hae-soo as the Witness will be Shin Min-a as Ju-yeon, Lee He-jun as the Debtor, Kim Sung-kyun as Gil-ryong, Lee Kwang-soo as Glasses, and Gong Seung-yeon as Yu-jeong.

Lee Hee-jun as Park Jae-yeong and Kim Sung-Kyun as Gil-ryong in "Karma" on Netflix

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

Even the new poster has me hyped. It shows the six characters entangled in red string, suggesting their connection is unbreakable. However, the most striking detail is the tagline: “Twisted by fate, doomed by destiny.” It means that no matter how desperately they try to escape, they’re bound together by forces beyond their control. Very chilling indeed.

The latest trailer teases some intense scenes filled with murder and betrayal, so expect this to be a dark watch. With a strong cast leading the story, I’m eager to see how everything plays out. Park Hae-soo gave one of his best performances in “Squid Game” so I’m confident he’ll be a standout in this crime thriller too.

“Karma” will stream on Netflix starting April 4. It’s still unknown how many episodes there will be, but regardless, it already sounds like the perfect binge-watch. While you wait, see what’s been added to Netflix in March 2025.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lee Kwang-soo as Han Sang-hun and Gong Seung-yeon as Lee Yu-jeong in &quot;Karma&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix’s new crime thriller is one of my most anticipated shows of 2025 — watch the first trailer now
Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in &quot;Revelations&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s psychological thriller movie looks seriously intense — watch the gripping new trailer now
Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as Edwin Park in &quot;The Residence&quot;
5 new Netflix shows I’ll be binge-watching in 2025
&quot;Revelations&quot; poster featuring Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol), center.
Netflix's intense new psychological thriller movie just got its first trailer — and it’s already on my must-watch list
(L-R) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
My most anticipated Netflix show of 2025 just got a first trailer — this crime drama looks incredible
Valerie Pachner as Esther on the set of Delicious
Netflix drops first look at new dark thriller movie — and it’s already in my watchlist
Latest in Netflix
Park Hae-soo as Kim Beom-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s latest crime thriller show just got a new trailer — and I can’t wait to see this ‘Squid Game’ star back in action
Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) petting a bird in a promotional still from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Sirens&quot;
Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Split image of Keegan and the aftermath of the Joplin tornado in &quot;The Twister: Caught in the Storm&quot;
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
Netflix sets 'Happy Gilmore 2' release date with a brand new trailer — and it's looking good
Rona (Saoirse Ronan) leans against a window in &quot;The Outrun&quot;
Netflix just got one of my favorite movies of 2024 — Saoirse Ronan's never been better
Latest in News
Park Hae-soo as Kim Beom-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s latest crime thriller show just got a new trailer — and I can’t wait to see this ‘Squid Game’ star back in action
Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) petting a bird in a promotional still from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Sirens&quot;
Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look
Showing the front of a Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand
One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you
a runner at the 2007 Barkley Marathons event putting his head in his hand
The Barkley Marathons strikes again — with just 20 finishers in history, can anyone survive 2025?
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
More about netflix
Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) petting a bird in a promotional still from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Sirens&quot;

Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look
Split image of Keegan and the aftermath of the Joplin tornado in &quot;The Twister: Caught in the Storm&quot;

Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit just started testing its Personalized Sleep Schedule feature — here’s how to try it
See more latest
Most Popular
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit just started testing its Personalized Sleep Schedule feature — here’s how to try it
Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) petting a bird in a promotional still from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Sirens&quot;
Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look
a runner at the 2007 Barkley Marathons event putting his head in his hand
The Barkley Marathons strikes again — with just 20 finishers in history, can anyone survive 2025?
Showing the front of a Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand
One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Split image of Keegan and the aftermath of the Joplin tornado in &quot;The Twister: Caught in the Storm&quot;
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier