Netflix’s latest crime thriller show just got a new trailer — and I can’t wait to see this ‘Squid Game’ star back in action

Netflix has just dropped a gripping new trailer for “Karma,” and I’m seriously pumped.

This Korean crime thriller is one of my most anticipated shows of 2025 — not just because the premise is so intriguing, with a group trapped in an unbreakable karmic loop, but also because it features “Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo.

Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the blockbuster Netflix show, was one of my favorite parts of it. Now that he’s starring in “Karma,” set to debut on April 4, my expectations have definitely increased.

Of course, I don’t want to get my hopes too high, since it could end up being a dud, but with such a fascinating premise and a solid cast, I’m pretty confident it’ll still be worth watching.

“Karma” follows six individuals stuck in an unbreakable cycle of karma, each one shaped by a string of impulsive and reckless choices. The new trailer kicks off with a chilling plea: “I need you to kill someone. My father.” After a car accident, the characters come together and quickly realize they have more in common than they ever expected.

Karma | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The troubled characters include a man drowning in debt who stumbles upon a 500 million won life insurance policy on his father and begins scheming, a woman who confronts the very source of her worst fears, and a reckless driver attempting to cover up his crime, only to find himself trapped by a witness demanding silence in exchange for money.

This trailer hints at dangerous connections forming between the six individuals caught in the accident. As they scramble to cover their tracks, their guilt drives them deeper into a cycle of crime.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But it’s soon revealed that the entire situation isn’t just a coincidence because someone is pulling the strings, using the chaos to conceal what looks like a premeditated murder.

‘Karma’ on Netflix — what we know so far

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

Since the release of the new trailer, Netflix has dropped more first look images with a mysterious logline that reads: ”A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.”

We also have a full synopsis now that offers more plot details: “A hit-and-run. A cover-up. A debt-fueled murder plot. Karma weaves together the fates of six characters, each bound by a single, irreversible moment.”

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

The series is based on the Kakao webtoon “Karma” and comes from writer-director Lee Il-hyung, best known for the box office hit “A Violent Prosecutor.”

The webtoon delves into the life of a man who makes an irreversible deal after witnessing a mysterious accident, a doctor haunted by a childhood trauma, a debt-ridden individual who gambled on cryptocurrency, and a man who, after losing his job unjustly, falls into a trap involving a large sum of money. Their stories converge, leading to unforeseen and often tragic outcomes.

Alongside Park Hae-soo as the Witness will be Shin Min-a as Ju-yeon, Lee He-jun as the Debtor, Kim Sung-kyun as Gil-ryong, Lee Kwang-soo as Glasses, and Gong Seung-yeon as Yu-jeong.

(Image credit: Jihyeong Seo / Netflix)

Even the new poster has me hyped. It shows the six characters entangled in red string, suggesting their connection is unbreakable. However, the most striking detail is the tagline: “Twisted by fate, doomed by destiny.” It means that no matter how desperately they try to escape, they’re bound together by forces beyond their control. Very chilling indeed.

The latest trailer teases some intense scenes filled with murder and betrayal, so expect this to be a dark watch. With a strong cast leading the story, I’m eager to see how everything plays out. Park Hae-soo gave one of his best performances in “Squid Game” so I’m confident he’ll be a standout in this crime thriller too.

“Karma” will stream on Netflix starting April 4. It’s still unknown how many episodes there will be, but regardless, it already sounds like the perfect binge-watch. While you wait, see what’s been added to Netflix in March 2025.