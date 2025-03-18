The most intense survival thriller of 2025 so far is now streaming — and viewers rate it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s been an excellent start to the year for thriller fans. The likes of “Companion” and “Black Bag” seem surefire bets to be among the best in the genre in 2025, and that’s just the start.

Another thriller that’s been making serious waves lately is “Last Breath.”

This survival thriller swam into theaters in late February and after a relatively short time in cinemas, it’s now ready to dive into the world of PVOD streaming.

As of today (March 18), “Last Breath” is available to watch via premium streaming platforms including Amazon and Apple. And viewers craving a real dose of excitement won’t want to miss this intense flick.

Fair warning, the movie is set in the dangerous world of deep-sea diving, and there are several moments here likely to leave you almost breathless, but it’s also a truly compelling experience.

So, if you’re curious to know more about “Last Breath,” here’s the full scoop.

What is ‘Last Breath’ about?

Last Breath - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters February 28 - YouTube Watch On

Based on a true story, “Last Breath” centers on a trio of deep-sea divers maintaining an underwater gas line in the North Sea. Working 300 feet below the surface, the divers must contend with extreme pressure, below-freezing temperatures and almost zero visibility.

It’s one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet, and “Last Breath” proves that point quite successfully, as we see diver Chris (Finn Cole) stranded underwater with just 10 minutes of oxygen left, and no way to communicate with his fellow divers, following a job gone wrong.

Colleagues Duncan (Woody Harrelson) and David (Simu Liu) work tirelessly to find a way to rescue Chris, but the clock is against them, and the odds of his survival appear very remote.

‘Last Breath’ is one of 2025’s strongest thrillers

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Entertainment Film / FilmNation Entertainment)

“Last Breath” may not be an especially inventive thriller, but it’s certainly a very intense one. Due to the dangerous nature of the team's work, the movie is pulse-rising right from the start. Even the decompression period where they must live in a small tube for several days feels claustrophobic.

Once Chris and David dive down to the ocean floor, with Duncan staying onboard a diving bell to offer support, the intensity levels quickly ratchet up further.

“Last Breath” is a rare thriller that had me asking “Did this really happen?” multiple times. I don’t want to spoil the movie’s conclusion, but this true story is almost unbelievable and worthy of the big-screen treatment.

Overall, Chris’ story is a testament to the power of human determination and might even have you shedding a tear or two.

(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Entertainment Film Distributors / FilmNation Entertainment)

In fact, I’m pretty confident that “Last Breath” really wants you to shed a tear. If the movie has one major fault, it’s an overreliance on emotionally manipulative tactics.

Chris’ fiance (Bobby Rainsbury) is a character included seemingly solely to add emotional weight. The scene where we cut to her leaving a tear-filled video message as the gravity of Chris’ situation sinks in feels a little cheap. The same is true of the similarly evocative ending.

Nevertheless, the cheap attempts at getting the tear flowing are a minor problem compared to all the stuff that “Last Breath” gets right. That includes its casting, the central trio is great, but Harrelson deserves particular credit as the team’s experienced leader.

A side plot about Duncan being forced into retirement gives Harrelson a chance to flex his dramatic muscles.

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Entertainment Film / FilmNation Entertainment)

Over on Rotten Tomatoes , “Last Breath” has been warmly received. It holds a very respectable 79% rating after more than 115 critics reviews. This is enough to earn the movie a ‘Certifed Fresh’ seal of approval.

“Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson,” reads the site’s ‘Critics Consensus’

The survival thriller has been even more of a hit with viewers. “Last Breath” currently holds a mighty impressive 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The most recent reviews describe it as a “must watch” and that it’ll “keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Another very impressed viewer declared “‘Last Breath’ has quickly become one of my favorite films to release in the past couple years."

You need to stream ‘Last Breath’ now

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Focus Features / Entertainment Film / FilmNation Entertainment)

If you’re looking for a dose of excitement this week, “Last Breath” is a great option. It’s also a fantastic thriller for those craving something intense but without unnecessary blood and gore.

Rather than focus on serial killers or psychopaths, this thriller is about attempting to survive against the most powerful force known to man, Mother Nature.

“Last Breath” is worth the rental fee now that it’s available to stream at home. However, don’t be surprised if you develop thalassophobia (fear of deep water) after watching.

This survival thriller does a fantastic job of making you feel like you’re right there alongside its trio of divers, and that’s very exhilarating, but also likely to leave you with slightly sweaty palms.

Not feeling “Last Breath”? Check out this roundup of all the top new movies you can stream this week for even more options.

Watch "Last Breath" on Amazon or Apple now