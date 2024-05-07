When is 'Challengers' coming to streaming?

Director Luca Guadagnino’s sexually charged tennis drama “Challengers” has been a hit during its theatrical release thus far, scoring the filmmaker’s best-ever opening weekend. The movie landed an impressive 89% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a B+ from audience polling service CinemaScore. There’s already awards buzz for Guadagnino; stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor; and their behind-the-scenes collaborators.

It’s exciting to see an adult drama become a theatrical event alongside large-scale blockbusters, but not everyone who wants to see “Challengers” is going to head out to a theater. Here’s what we know so far about when you can expect to stream “Challengers” at home.

When will 'Challengers' be available to stream?

“Challengers” is an Amazon MGM Studios release, meaning that it will end up on Amazon's Prime Video platform at some point following its theatrical release. Given its box office success, that theatrical release might last slightly longer than some other recent Amazon MGM Studios releases.

George Clooney’s “The Boys in the Boat,” another adult-focused sports drama, was released on VOD just a few weeks after it opened in theaters in December 2023, while January action movie “The Beekeeper” made an even quicker transition from theaters to VOD. “Challengers” may get a PVOD release within 30 days following its theatrical opening, which means it could be available to rent as early as the end of May.

It may take longer for “Challengers” to arrive on a subscription streaming service, and it could stream first on Amazon-owned MGM Plus before arriving on Prime Video, as was the case for both “The Boys in the Boat” and “The Beekeeper.” Some of Amazon MGM Studios’ 2023 releases, including “Air” and “Saltburn,” went to Prime Video first just a little over 30 days later, but recent trends suggest that a VOD release is likely to happen first.

Expect “Challengers” on Prime Video and/or MGM Plus sometime this summer, which would make for a perfect companion to the streaming debut of fellow Zendaya hit “Dune: Part Two” on Max.

