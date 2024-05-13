How to watch 'Mbappe' online: live stream the documentary from anywhere

As Mbappe announces his intention to leave Paris St Germain at the end of this season he is once again going to be the name on the lips of every soccer fan on the planet. New documentary "Mbappe" tells his incredible story up to this point.

Below we have all the information on how to watch "Mbappe" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Mbappe' start time, channel "Mbappe" drops on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. BST on Tuesday, May 14 (1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. PT Monday, May 13).

The 58-minute film talks to French legends Thierry Henry and Hugo Lloris, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as well as Treble-winning Bernardo Silva who played with him at Monaco (before his move to PSG).

From goals galore to his drive to succeed, current national team manager Didier Deschamps shines a light on Mbappe's achievements at international level (two World Cup finals, including a hat-trick in 2022) plus the racist abuse he has to tolerate.

A move to Spanish champions Real Madrid seems somewhere between highly likely and certain for Mbappe. If you want to know what happened up to this point, documentary "Mbappe" – which launches alongside a six-part podcast series on BBC Sounds – will supply all the answers.

Read on for our guide to where to watch "Mbappe" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Mbappe' free online

"Mbappe" premieres on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. BST on Tuesday, May 14 before being shown again on Saturday, May 18 on BBC One at 10:35pm BST (5:35 p.m. ET/ 2:35 p.m. PT).

Traveling outside the U.K.? Use NordVPN to unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account and watch from it anywhere. Details below.

Watch 'Mbappe' from anywhere

What if you're usually based in the U.K., pay the licence fee, but are abroad right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch "Mbappe" for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. The best deal on a VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN has a great deal.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual BBC iPlayer account, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer to stream "Mbappe" online.

Watch 'Mbappe' by country

Can I watch 'Mbappe' online in the U.S.?

Unfortunately "Mbappe" is not yet available in the U.S. but Brits in the States for work or on vacation can watch the documentary online with a VPN such as NordVPN. This clever app allows you unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account and watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch the 'Mbappe' doc in Australia?

As yet, no Australian network has announced plans to broadcast "Mbappe" but if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or on vacation, don't despair you can watch via a VPN instead.

Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN but you'll find others in our best VPN services list. Choose U.K. and go to BBC iPlayer.

Where can I listen to the 'Mbappe' podcast? For more untold stories of the young French superstar search "Sporting Giants: Mbappe" on BBC Sounds. You can listen to a 1-minute trailer – but again you'll need a VPN if you're traveling outside the U.K.. According to BBC Sounds, listeners can expect "a new podcast series charting Kylian Mbappe’s rise from the suburbs of Paris to global superstardom. Presenters Steve Crossman and Julien Laurens follow the forward’s journey from AS Bondy to PSG via Monaco and the legendary Clairefontaine academy and hear from a stellar cast including Arsene Wenger, Didier Deschamps, Thierry Henry and Bernardo Silva. "Revisit Mbappe’s ultimate high of winning the World Cup in 2018 to the racial abuse that followed his penalty miss as France crashed out of the Euros in 2021. We take listeners to Qatar where Mbappe rallied his team for a remarkable comeback in the World Cup final before another painful defeat on penalties to Argentina. And we’ll look ahead to his future in the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid."

What are Mbappe's top five highlights? 1. 2022 World Cup Final. A hat-trick for France v Argentina. 2. 2019-20 season. Domestic Quadruple with PSG. 3. 2018 World Cup. Arrival on the world stage (4 goals including one in the final, FIFA Best Young Player award). 4. 2017. World's most expensive teenage player after £163 million move from Monaco to Paris St-Germain. 5. 2018. Inaugural winner of Kopa Trophy - the Ballon D'or for players under the age of 21.