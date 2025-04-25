How to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 online from anywhere

It's "MasterChef Australia" season 17 but what's new? Not much to be honest but that is not necessarily a bad thing. The judges from season 16 (Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin) are back as are 24 contestants from seasons 1-16 (see below for full list) in a mega 'Back to Win' head-to-head for $250,000 prize money.

Read on to find out how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

'MasterChef Australia' season 17 — Date, time, TV channels, free stream 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 premieres on Monday, April 28 on Channel 10 at 7.30 p.m. (AEST). It is also available to stream on 10Play.



• FREE — Channel 10/ Stream free on 10 Play (Aus)

• U.K. — UKTV Play

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It's "Aprons on!" for former season runners-up Callum Hann, Laura Sharrad, Rhiannon Anderson, Pete Campbell and Sarah Todd who will all be hoping to go one better — with Callum, Laura and Sarah attempting to do so for the third time.

Darrsh Clarke, Sav Perera, and Snezana Calic will be familiar from season 16 but long-term fans of the show will also remember Andre Ursini from season 1 in 2009.

Contestants who have also appeared as judges include Audra Morrice from season 4 ("MasterChef Singapore" and "MasterChef Asia") and Depinder Chhibber from season 13 ("MasterChef India") but even they will feel the pressure from the first episode as Gordon Ramsay will be dropping by to spice things up.

So keep reading to discover where to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 streams no matter where in the world you are — and potentially for free!

How to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"MasterChef Australia" season 17 will premiere Down Under on Monday, April 28 on Channel 10 at 7.30 p.m. (AEST). It will also be available to stream on the network's 10 Play streaming service.

All you need to do to watch 10 Play is sign up for a free account with your email and a password.

Traveling abroad? You can use a streaming VPN to access your usual free streams — read on for how to do that. We recommend NordVPN

How to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "MasterChef Australia" season 17 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing "MasterChef Australia" season 17 and watch just like you would at home.

How to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, "MasterChef Australia" season 17 does not have a release date in the U.S., though some previous seasons are available on Prime Video.

Aussies in the U.S. for work or on vacation can still watch "MasterChef Australia" season 17 on their usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., "MasterChef Australia" season 17 does not have a release date in Canada, although the first 15 seasons are available on CTV.

Aussies in Canada for work or vacation can still watch "MasterChef Australia" season 17 as they would back home by using a VPN to watch their usual streaming service. We recommend Nord VPN.

How to watch 'MasterChef Australia' season 17 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"MasterChef Australia" season 17 will be available in the U.K. on the U streaming service, with a release date TBA.

However, if you're traveling to the U.K. and wish to watch "MasterChef Australia" season 17 on your regular domestic streaming provider, then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions. We recommend Nord VPN.

'MasterChef Australia' season 17 — Contestants

Alan Lowes — Age: 44 / From: Queensland / Previous appearance: 3rd place in season 3

Andre Ursini — Age: 44 / From: South Australia / Previous appearance: 7th place in season 1

Audra Morrice — Age: 54 / From: New South Wales / Previous appearance: 3rd place in season 4

Beau Cook — Age: 40 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 8th place in season 4

Ben Macdonald — Age: 47 / From: New Zealand / Previous appearance: 6th place in season 6

Callum Hann — Age: 35 / From: South Australia / Previous appearances: 2nd place in season 2, 4th place in season 12

Cath Collins — Age: 56 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 5th place in season 15

Darrsh Clarke — Age: 33 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 6th place in season 16

Declan Cleary — Age: 27 / From: New South Wales / Previous appearance: 3rd place in season 15

Depinder Chhibber — Age: 33 / From: New South Wales / Previous appearance: 8th place in season 13

Jamie Fleming — Age: 36 / From: Queensland / Previous appearance: 4th place in season 6

Jimmy Wong — Age: 58 / From: New South Wales / Previous appearance: 19th place in season 8

Laura Sharrad — Age: 29 / From: South Australia / Previous appearances: 2nd place in season 6, 2nd place in season 12

Matt Hopcraft — Age: 53 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 6th place in season 7

Pete Campbell — Age: 40 / From: New South Wales / Previous appearance: 2nd place in season 13

Rhiannon Anderson — Age: 48 / From: Queensland / Previous appearance: 2nd place in season 15

Rue Mupedzi — Age: 31 / From: Western Australia / Previous appearance: 7th place in season 15

Samira El Khafir — Age: 39 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 3rd place in season 5

Sarah Todd — Age: 38 / From: Victoria / Previous appearances: 9th place in season 6; 2nd place in season 14

Sav Perera — Age: 31 / From: South Australia / Previous appearance: 3rd place in season 16

Snezana Calic — Age: 42 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 15th place in season 16

Steph de Sousa — Age: 52 / From: New South Wales / Previous appearance: 12th place in season 11

Theo Loizou — Age: 39 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 4th place in season 15

Tim Bone — Age: 39 / From: Victoria / Previous appearance: 4th place in season 11

More from Tom's Guide