How to watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' online from anywhere

Over 50% of households in the U.S. and U.K. now own an air-fryer, so it is only natural that Jamie Oliver should turn up on TV to show us how to create "mega flavors" by using one of them. Ready to up your air fryer game? Read on for how to watch "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals', Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" episode 1 is free to watch on Channel 4 now, with episode 2 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) on Monday, April 22.

The 48-year-old celebrity chef – known for "Jamie's Oliver's Food Revolution" and, more recently, his kitchen on wheels – believes that the best air fryers can help anyone cook delicious and nutritious food.

Across two 60 minute programmes, Jamie enlists the help of Michelin-trained chef and air-fryer roast potato queen Poppy O’Toole (4.3m followers on TikTok), as well as South Africa's Sabrina Gidda, who reveals the secret to perfect air-fryer lamb chops. The Baked Peach Alaska, in particular, is next level.

Some have labeled Oliver's use of multiple air-fryers 'cheating.' But even if you're never be able to make anything like it with or without an air-fryer, it's relaxing to watch him cook his heart out in the kitchen.

Read on for where to watch "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" online and from anywhere...

Watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' for free

In the U.K., "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" episode 1 is available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 with episode 2 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) on Monday, April 22.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' from abroad

How to watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' from anywhere

If you are a Brit abroad and can't wait a moment longer to watch "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 to watch the show.

Can I watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' in the U.S.?

As yet there are no plans for the U.S. to pick up "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" but if you are a Brit in the States at work or vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

Can I watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' in Canada?

As with the U.S., Canada has no plans to pick up "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" but if you are a Brit and there on work or vacation, you can still catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

Can I watch 'Jamie's Air Fryer Meals' in Australia?

Australia has no plans to pick up "Jamie's Air Fryer Meals" but if you are a Brit down under on work or vacation, you can still catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list.

Will Jamie Oliver be cooking on his own? No. He will be joined in each episode by a guest chef with air fryer prowess. According to the press for the Channel 4 show: "In Episode One, Michelin-trained chef Poppy O’Toole (@poppycooks), who has a TikTok following of 4.3m and is renowned for her potato expertise will show just how versatile and delicious potatoes done in the air-fryer can be. While in Episode Two, Jamie is joined by Sabrina Gidda, author of Modern South Asian Cuisine, who will bring her air-fryer twist to delicious lamb chops."