'SNL 50' — 7 best moments from the 50th anniversary special

"SNL 50" saw the legendary sketch comedy series celebrating its 50 years on the air with a huge primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Along with returns from "Saturday Night Live" castmates from each and every decade of the show's history, the "SNL 50" special packed callbacks, moving tributes, star guests, musical performances, and, of course, tons of laughs into a three-hour extravaganza.

Live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Sunday's performance was a celebration of "SNL's" comedic legacy. If you weren't able to tune in live, and don't want spoilers, here's how to watch the "SNL 50th Anniversary Special". Otherwise, you can find a selection of 7 of the best moments from the "SNL 50" anniversary special below.

Steve Martin's 'SNL' monologue

To celebrate comedy greatness, you want a comedy great to do your monologue, and "Saturday Night Live" roped in 79-year-old Steve Martin. Sure, he might have told us that the opening monologue is "traditionally the weakest part of the show", but his monologue was anything but.

Delivered perfectly and full of hilarious tributes, including that cutaway to the writers huddled outside in the rain or some barbs from John Mulaney and a (brief) appearance from his "Only Murders in the Building" co-star, Martin Short, it was full of laughs and (rightly) earned a warm reaction from the crowd.

Adam Sandler's '50 Years' song

When Adam Sandler showed up with his guitar in hand, we knew we were going to feel some serious emotions, and that's exactly what happened.

His emotional tribute to the show's past and the people who have made it what it is was easily one of the best segments of the entire show.

Sandler's song was funny, yes, but sentimental in all the right ways and it was a really touching way to reflect on the show's past. It also gets bonus points for the intro from none other than Jack Nicholson.

"Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" returns

One of "SNL 50's" best surprises has to be the reappearance of "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey", a brief segment of surreal blasts of easy listening music and daft musings penned and read out by the former writer, complete with an introductory voiceover from the late Phil Hartman.

Never mind Handey's thoughts on friendship or the friendships that have been forged in Studio 8H, he laid bare what really matters from the last 50 years: Money!

"SNL 50" brought us a bumper "Weekend Update" once again chaired by Colin Jost and Michael Che,

The best moment of the entire segment has to be the return of ex-anchor, Bill Murray, who dove in with a ranking of his favorite "Weekend Update" anchors, though it also came complete with several roasts and an update on some SNL lore courtesy of the news Dunk Uncle (Bobby Moynihan) and Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party (Cecily Strong) are having a baby.

'Chad in 8H'

Original castmate Laraine Newman somberly hopes to have a quiet moment to reflect on her memories of Studio 8H... but her memories are consistently interrupted by a deadpan Chad (Pete Davidson), who proceeds to undercut the moment as much as possible.

Yes, it was a moving tribute to the Not Ready for Primetime lot, but it was also a funny one. To borrow one of Chad's (only) words, the sketch was more than "okay!"

'Scared Straight'

"SNL's" recurring "Scared Straight" spoof returned for the 50th anniversary Ex-cons Lorenzo McIntosh (Kenan Thompson) and "All the Way" Ray May (Eddie Murphy) showed up at the behest of Jason Sudeikis to frighten the lives out of three troublesome shoplifting teens. In textbook fashion, they all went way too far.

Complete with the late arrival of Big Red (Will Ferrell) in his "spring uniform" and Ferrell's "Elf" gag, it was ridiculous viewing from the night.

'Anxiety'

I always assumed working on a live comedy show would be stressful, but in this seriously catchy song from Andy Samberg and Bowen Yang, we learned exactly how anxiety-inducing it really is.

Turns out Yang's not alone: everyone who has worked on "Saturday Night Live" over the years has had anxiety. It's got the same out-there energy of the Lonely Island's many bizarre tracks, and likely won't be leaving my brain anytime soon. (Though I think I still love the Portman raps more).

Honorable mentions

Whittling this list down was pretty tough, as the "SNL" 50th special really did do its best to celebrate the show's legacy. Here's a handful more moments that also stood out: