Prime Video drops first look at Kevin Bacon’s supernatural action show — and it sounds like a wild ride

Kevin Bacon is back in action, but this time with a supernatural twist. “The Bondsman,” an upcoming Prime Video show from Blumhouse Television, just got its first-look images, and based on what we’re seeing, it looks like it could be a truly unhinged ride. I didn’t even know this show was happening until I stumbled across the news, but it’s safe to say my interest is piqued.

“The Bondsman” will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on April 3, 2025, so if you were looking for something to get you into the Easter spirit… well, this probably isn’t it. Unless your idea of pre-Easter fun involves supernatural bounties and Kevin Bacon facing off against demons instead of chocolate bunnies.

The more I learn about “The Bondsman,” the more it feels like a perfect match for “Supernatural” fans. It seems to have plenty of action and demonic antagonists, with a rugged lead taking on otherworldly threats. For now, all we have are a handful of images and a teaser synopsis, but hopefully, a trailer isn’t too far off.

Even with the limited details right now, this show definitely has my attention. If you’re also intrigued, here’s everything we know about Prime Video's “The Bondsman” so far.

‘The Bondsman’ on Prime Video — what we know right now

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Alongside the first-look images, Prime Video has also revealed new plot details about “The Bondsman,” set to premiere in early April. While we’ll have to wait for a trailer to get the full picture, here’s what the official synopsis tells us so far:

“Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned — which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.”

Erik Oleson is the writer, executive producer and showrunner of “The Bondsman.” When speaking with Vanity Fair, he said: “We’ve all seen countless demons in various forms of one or another. I had never seen a show where the devil was treated like he was a warden of a prison, and that escaped prisoners would have to be caught and brought back to prison. Normally, you think, ‘Oh, the devil sends demons to earth to wreak havoc and cause trouble.’ This was the flip of it.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tina Rowden / Prime)

Joining Bacon in “The Bondsman” are Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy. Thanks to Variety, we know that Herriman takes on the role of Lucky, the owner of a thriving country music club and the current partner of Maryanne (Nettles), who happens to be Hub’s ex-wife.

Grant plays Kitty, Hub Halloran’s mother, while Jenkins portrays Cade, the son of Hub and Maryanne. Purdy’s character, Midge, is described as someone who “carries a quiet strength, having learned the hard way how to stand her ground in a male-dominated world. Though she may seem unassuming, Midge is actually a secret emissary.”

Bacon also spoke to Vanity Fair about the show and what we can expect: “It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects. It’s often funny, and it also has a lot of heart.”

All eight half-hour episodes of “The Bondsman” will drop on April 3, streaming exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories. With a premise like this, I’m already expecting plenty of brutal action, so hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long for a trailer. Either way, this supernatural series has already secured a spot on my must-watch list.